Truro, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Truro.
The Pleasantville High School basketball team will have a game with Interstate 35 Truro High School on February 07, 2023, 17:55:00.
Pleasantville High School
Interstate 35 Truro High School
February 07, 2023
17:55:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Pleasantville High School basketball team will have a game with Interstate 35 Truro High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Pleasantville High School
Interstate 35 Truro High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
