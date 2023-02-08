ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilsonville.

The Centennial High School basketball team will have a game with Wilsonville High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Centennial High School
Wilsonville High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Centennial High School basketball team will have a game with Wilsonville High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.

Centennial High School
Wilsonville High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

