Seattle, WA

Seattle, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Seattle.

The Nathan Hale High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Blanchet High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Nathan Hale High School
Bishop Blanchet High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Ingraham High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on February 07, 2023, 19:00:00.

Ingraham High School
Roosevelt High School
February 07, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Franklin High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Blanchet High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.

Franklin High School
Bishop Blanchet High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The The Overlake School basketball team will have a game with The Northwest School on February 08, 2023, 15:30:00.

The Overlake School
The Northwest School
February 08, 2023
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The The Bear Creek School basketball team will have a game with University Prep on February 08, 2023, 15:30:00.

The Bear Creek School
University Prep
February 08, 2023
15:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

