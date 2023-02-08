Seattle, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Seattle.
The Nathan Hale High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Blanchet High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
The Ingraham High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on February 07, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Franklin High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Blanchet High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.
The The Overlake School basketball team will have a game with The Northwest School on February 08, 2023, 15:30:00.
The The Bear Creek School basketball team will have a game with University Prep on February 08, 2023, 15:30:00.
