Topeka, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Topeka.
The Emporia High School basketball team will have a game with Hayden Catholic High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
Emporia High School
Hayden Catholic High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Manhattan High School basketball team will have a game with Topeka High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
Manhattan High School
Topeka High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
