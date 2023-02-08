ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Topeka.

The Emporia High School basketball team will have a game with Hayden Catholic High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Emporia High School
Hayden Catholic High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Manhattan High School basketball team will have a game with Topeka High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Manhattan High School
Topeka High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka principal takes unique approach to empower students

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teacher is helping his students one wheel at a time. The afterschool unicycle program at McEachron Elementary is bringing out the best in the Mustang students. However the club didn’t start out this way. “It started with a kid that was in trouble in my office, and he saw a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia

An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Get in pre-game shopping at YMCA’s Small Business Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka YMCA is hosting a monthly Small Business Sunday. It’s a chance for you to support small business, and check out some unique offerings. Cathy Holmes, the Y’s small business manager, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the next event, with the them Hugs & Kickoffs. More than 20 small business vendors are expected to take part, with a raffle prize, ‘heartbreaker’ deals, and Valentine’s photos all part of the fun.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
TOPEKA, KS
tourcounsel.com

The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas

The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
OLATHE, KS
KVOE

Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns

The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

A Topeka business is expanding with the help of JEDO

TOEPKA (KSNT)- The Topeka and Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved an incentive agreement to aid expansion of Harris Fabrication at its first meeting of 2023. Harris Fabrication is an existing manufacturing business local to Topeka providing metal fabrication in the Capitol city for over 50 years. According to GO Topeka, this new […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Au'stazia Jackson

Teenager Au'stazia Jackson, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2022, in Topeka. She was previously reported missing, along with teenager Emily Zeferjohn, on Nov. 6, 2022, in Arkansas City. AUSTAZIA JACKSON. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 17, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5'3’’
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KVOE

Crash with reported injuries outside Olpe

Emergency crews have responded to a reported injury crash in far south Lyon County. Initially, the crash was reported on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 110 around 7:45 am. The address was corrected to the 100 block of the highway shortly before 8 am, putting the crash about six miles south of Olpe.
LYON COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy