Quitman, GA

Donalsonville, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Quitman County basketball team will have a game with Seminole County Middle High School on February 08, 2023, 16:30:00.

Quitman County
Seminole County Middle High School
February 08, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

wdhn.com

Storms on the way today & Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
WCTV

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTVM

1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
COLUMBUS, GA
WCTV

Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road. Details are limited, but the Tallahassee Police Department says...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
GULF COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

The annual Hits For Heroes event is just days away from starting here in the circle city. My name is Gary Thornton Griffin. I had the occasion to sell the first Black Ebony magazine in Dothan, so we had two major Black magazines at that time, Ebony and Our World. In 1947, Jackie Robinson had just made the major leagues as the first Black player. He was on the cover of our world. I was never without knowing how to find out about myself and other famous Blacks. I've been able to get along with people of all races. If you can have yourself available to help people, to help the homeless, to help those who don't have food and things of that nature that you're going to be able to help the world grow.
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
TIFTON, GA
