Ceres, CA

Central Valley H.S. - Ceres, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Central Valley H.S. - Ceres.

The El Capitan High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Ceres on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

El Capitan High School
Central Valley High School - Ceres
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
CCC Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The El Capitan High School basketball team will have a game with Central Valley High School - Ceres on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.

El Capitan High School
Central Valley High School - Ceres
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
CCC Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

