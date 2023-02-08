Annapolis, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Annapolis.
The Meade High School basketball team will have a game with Broadneck High School on February 08, 2023, 15:00:00.
Meade High School
Broadneck High School
February 08, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Southern High School basketball team will have a game with Annapolis High School on February 08, 2023, 14:00:00.
Southern High School
Annapolis High School
February 08, 2023
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
