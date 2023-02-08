ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Annapolis.

The Meade High School basketball team will have a game with Broadneck High School on February 08, 2023, 15:00:00.

Meade High School
Broadneck High School
February 08, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Southern High School basketball team will have a game with Annapolis High School on February 08, 2023, 14:00:00.

Southern High School
Annapolis High School
February 08, 2023
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

