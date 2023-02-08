ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 11 high school 🏀 games in Modesto.

The Thomas Downey High School basketball team will have a game with Modesto High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Thomas Downey High School
Modesto High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Enochs High School basketball team will have a game with Gregori High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Enochs High School
Gregori High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Manteca High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Manteca High School
Central Catholic High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Stone Ridge Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Big Valley Christian School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Stone Ridge Christian High School
Big Valley Christian School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Johansen High School basketball team will have a game with Beyer High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Johansen High School
Beyer High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Johansen High School basketball team will have a game with Beyer High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.

Johansen High School
Beyer High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Beyer High School basketball team will have a game with Johansen High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.

Beyer High School
Johansen High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Thomas Downey High School basketball team will have a game with Modesto High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.

Thomas Downey High School
Modesto High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Enochs High School basketball team will have a game with Gregori High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.

Enochs High School
Gregori High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Manteca High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.

Manteca High School
Central Catholic High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Stone Ridge Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Big Valley Christian School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.

Stone Ridge Christian High School
Big Valley Christian School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

