Harrisburg, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

EUGENE, Ore. -- A teenager is in custody after an alleged attempted robbery at a convenience store on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD said they responded to a reported robbery at Everyone’s Market on Echo Hollow Road at about 12:32 p.m. on February 8. Police said they arrived to find that a teenage suspect had apparently tried to burglarize the store at gunpoint. Police said someone had wrestled the weapon from the suspect, but there may have been more than one suspect at the scene.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO