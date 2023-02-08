ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Frisco.

The Centennial High School - Frisco basketball team will have a game with Lebanon Trail High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Centennial High School - Frisco
Lebanon Trail High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Emerson High School basketball team will have a game with Memorial High School - Frisco on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Emerson High School
Memorial High School - Frisco
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Pair of players from Frisco, McKinney high school now on football’s biggest stage

The Kansas City Chiefs have several ties to Dallas, dating back to their days as the AFL's Dallas Texans in the 1960s and, of course, the city's longstanding connection with the Hunt family — Lamar Hunt is the franchise's founder and owner, and his sons, Clark and Dan, are continuing the family’s legacy as the helm of the Chiefs and FC Dallas.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

New 200-acre Life Sciences Development Proposed in Plano

Multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm NexPoint proposed plans for a 200-acre, 4 million-square-foot life sciences development in Plano at the old campus of Electronic Data Systems. Dubbed TxS District (Technology x Science), the project centers around the 91-acre main campus and an additional 109 acres in the nearby Legacy neighborhood. Consisting...
PLANO, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Area university announces automatic admission to every Class of 2023 graduating senior at DeSoto High School

A partnership between the University of North Texas at Dallas and DeSoto Independent School District will award the entire senior class at DeSoto High School with automatic admission into the university. Students in the DHS 2023 graduating class were presented the announcement facilitated by UNT Dallas’ Executive Director of Undergraduate...
DESOTO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville

D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting:  Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here. 
PLANO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in Dallas

Great news for fans of hot chicken in Dallas with the opening of a new Lucky's Chicken location with more to follow. The hot chicken concept has opened its new venue in Dallas on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. The location used to house an Einstein Bros. Bagel store. It will have an old school retro type feel with "red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60's-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures."
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student

PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
PLANO, TX
abovethelaw.com

Price Setting From The Bench? University Of North Texas Still In Legal Battle Over How It Can Set Its Tuition

College in the US costs a lot. Too much, even. But I never thought to sue over it. That said, I’m also not a member of the Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation (YCT). They’ve been taking UNT to court over the school’s practice of charging non-citizens in-state tuition rates. I get the tension — even if they live in Texas, they are technically out-of-staters. Don’t let first glances at the case fool you though. This goes deeper than cash and immigration status. It gets to the heart of state agency and federal authority.
DENTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?

Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's what the future of road construction looks like in north Frisco

As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February. Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.
FRISCO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy