ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gresham.

The Wilsonville High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.

Wilsonville High School
Centennial High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Wilsonville High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.

Wilsonville High School
Centennial High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hereisoregon.com

Say Hey! was hopping in Hillsboro

Say Hey! is an evening of community building. Its main purpose is to welcome professionals of color who recently relocated to Oregon or southwest Washington. Partners in Diversity held this quarter’s sold-out event at Hidden Creek Community Center in Hillsboro. The Here is Oregon Community Connections team brought their...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
SALEM, OR
newbergoregon.gov

DR222-0013 Covered Play at Structure Mountain View Middle School

A property owner in your neighborhood submitted an application to the City of Newberg to construct a 4,000 square foot covered play structure and add windows to the existing Mountain View middle school building. For more information about the project please see the Supporting Documents section. We invite you to...
NEWBERG, OR
KGW

Widespread stomach virus forces two-day shutdown of Metzger School in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — A rapidly-spreading stomach virus has prompted a two-day closure of Metzger Elementary School in Tigard due to its impact on both staff and students. The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced Wednesday that the school would be closed Thursday and Friday to help slow the spread of the virus, provide recovery time for people who have already been infected and give custodial crews a chance to clean and disinfect the building.
TIGARD, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy