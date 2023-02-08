Gresham, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gresham.
The Wilsonville High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on February 07, 2023, 17:45:00.
Wilsonville High School
Centennial High School
February 07, 2023
17:45:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Wilsonville High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on February 07, 2023, 19:15:00.
Wilsonville High School
Centennial High School
February 07, 2023
19:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
