Syracuse, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

High: 49; Low: 39. Mild, breezy, some rain; see the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: MANLIUS DINER DRAWING A CROWD: The line to get into The Daily Diner an hour after its official opening last Monday swelled onto the Limestone Commons sidewalk. On Tuesday, the line returned, with some of the same customers who made it through the wait on Monday. Same with Wednesday and Thursday. "It's been nuts," owner Mark Bullis said this week. "But we're handling it. We're getting people in, and we're getting them out with a smile." What's bringing people back? Probably the diner's unique spin on classic diner food, like the breakfast poutine (above). See what's causing all the attention. (Charlie Miller photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO