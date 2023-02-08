ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Klamath Falls.

The Phoenix High School basketball team will have a game with Mazama High School on February 07, 2023, 18:00:00.

Phoenix High School
Mazama High School
February 07, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Phoenix High School basketball team will have a game with Mazama High School on February 07, 2023, 19:30:00.

Phoenix High School
Mazama High School
February 07, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Tulelake High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on February 08, 2023, 15:00:00.

Tulelake High School
Crosspoint Christian School
February 08, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/10 – Fire Investigation at Bear Creek Park Playground, Forestland Classification Process Continues in Jackson County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On February 9, 2023 at approximately 1:01 a.m., a citizen called Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon to report a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. The Medford Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and began working to extinguish the fire. Medford Police Officers also responded to assist.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford Bed, Bath, & Beyond among closures

MEDFORD- Bed, Bath, & Beyond is closing 149 stores, and Medford is among those getting cut. Two other Bed, Bath, & Beyond stores are closing in Oregon along with the one located at 1600 North Riverside Ave. in the Rogue Valley Mall. Over the past several months the company has been in the process of closing 400 stores nationwide.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

OnePeak Medical – Redefining Primary Health Care in the Klamath Basin!

We are OnePeak Medical in Klamath Falls and Medford. At OnePeak Medical, our patients are provided with a unique wellness experience that redefines primary care through innovative, integrated health practices and services geared towards optimal health and well-being. Our providers are part of a healthcare system that is outcome-driven and...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Water managers could withhold Klamath County drought permits this year

Not issuing the drought permits could have a significant impact on agriculture in the region if farmers don’t have access to irrigation water. "In the event that an emergency drought is declared for Klamath County, it's very unlikely that the agency is going to be issuing many, if any, drought permits at all," said Ivan Gall, the Interim Deputy Director for Water Management at the Oregon Water Resources Department.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Expect delays driving south on I-5

MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Medford Police are investigating weekend street fight and assault

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A weekend fight is leaving a man with a head injury and leaving police with an assault to investigate today. Medford police say a woman reported her brother was under attack last night around 10pm. Medford Police Department (MPD) says other callers reported about eight people street fighting around 400 Boardman Street.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
goldrushcam.com

Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania

February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kpic

Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
kpic

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
Community Policy