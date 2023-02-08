Syracuse, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Syracuse.
The Bishop Grimes Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on February 08, 2023, 14:30:00.
Bishop Grimes Senior High School
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
February 08, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Cazenovia Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on February 08, 2023, 14:00:00.
Cazenovia Senior High School
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
February 08, 2023
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
