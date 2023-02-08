ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlville, IL

Earlville, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The LaMoille High School basketball team will have a game with Earlville High School on February 08, 2023, 15:30:00.

LaMoille High School
Earlville High School
February 08, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Channel 3000

Lady Liberty appears on Lake Mendota as Winter Carnival continues

MADISON, Wis. -- The eyes and torch of Lady Liberty are once again poking out from the frozen waters of Lake Mendota. The iconic Statue of Liberty, which first appeared on the lake in 1979 as a prank, is back up for the 2023 Winter Carnival. The carnival kicked off on Monday and runs through this weekend.
MENDOTA, IL
northaurora.org

Road Closure Alert for Monday, February 13

West Mooseheart Road will be closed between Hathaway Court and Benson Court on Monday, February 13th from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm to complete a utility crossing. There will be road closure and detour signage on site. Please consider taking an alternate route to avoid the closure.
nrgmediadixon.com

Whiteside County Sheriff Says Deputies Will be Watching for Those Who Party Too Much During Superbowl Weekend

Super Bowl weekend is here, and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is reminding football fans and partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving. If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or cannabis, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s next for the Rockford Speedway?

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. “If we can continue to work together and do a lot of planning, this historic site is going to […]
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
BELVIDERE, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Man gets $91 million settlement; SUV with stolen dog sought; IHSA app launches

Man gets $91 million settlement A Bensenville man will receive a record $91 million after he lost his legs when a car lurched forward and pinned him against the storefront of a 7-Eleven store. It is the largest pre-trial settlement in a personal injury case in state history. Attorneys highlighted thousands of storefront crashes at 7-Eleven stores around the country, and argued they could have been prevented if the company...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
PERU, IL
WIFR

Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County

PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
LEE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle County Board To Address Peru Hospital Closure

The closure of the hospital in Peru could attract a crowd to the latest La Salle County Board meeting. The board meets Thursday at 1 o'clock in Ottawa and on their agenda is a resolution regarding the hospital closure. At a recent board committee meeting, board member Brian Dose of Ottawa suggested the county seek out relief funds for displaced workers.
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
wjol.com

Channahon Police Investigating Firearm at Local Field House

The Channahon Police Department is releasing details following an investigating into a firearm at a local field house. It was on the morning of February 7th that the presence of a firearm at the Heritage Crossing Field is said to have taken place. The field house shares an elevated indoor walking track with Channahon Junior High.
CHANNAHON, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 7-10, 2023

OREGON — On Feb. 7 at approximately 9:22 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in Byron. After investigation, Devon Richardson, 25, of Rockford, was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended. Richardson was additionally cited for expired registration, suspended registration and improper display of registration. Richardson was released on scene with a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Crash

Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday February 5, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of south Daysville road for a one-vehicle rollover crash. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mason Hayenga of Oregon for DUI. Hayenga also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, and no insurance.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
