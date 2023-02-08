ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Indianapolis.

The Herron High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on February 08, 2023, 16:30:00.

Herron High School
Riverside High School
February 08, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Indianapolis Metropolitan High School basketball team will have a game with George Washington High School on February 08, 2023, 16:30:00.

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School
George Washington High School
February 08, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

