Indianapolis, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Indianapolis.
The Herron High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on February 08, 2023, 16:30:00.
Herron High School
Riverside High School
February 08, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Indianapolis Metropolitan High School basketball team will have a game with George Washington High School on February 08, 2023, 16:30:00.
Indianapolis Metropolitan High School
George Washington High School
February 08, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
