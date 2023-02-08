ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Parma Western High School basketball team will have a game with Arbor Preparatory High School on February 08, 2023, 16:00:00.

Parma Western High School
Arbor Preparatory High School
February 08, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

thesuntimesnews.com

Dreadnaughts Shoot Thier Way Past Ypsilanti Lincoln

The Dexter girls' basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Ypsilanti Lincoln for a 66-23 win over the Splitters. Dexter took a 14-9 lead after one behind eight first quarter points by Chloe Perry. The Dreadnaughts took controlled the second by limiting the Splitters to just...
DEXTER, MI
newyorkbeacon.com

Michigan Teenager Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest While on Basketball Court Passes Away

A teenager from Michigan who had been on life support since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on a basketball court, has passed away. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 18-year-old Cartier Woods has died after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. Woods had been on life support since he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, after he collapsed on the basketball court. He attended Detroit Northwestern High School.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspected norovirus outbreak involving 115 students, staff shuts down Livonia school

At least 115 students and staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia have been sickened by a suspected norovirus outbreak that has shut down the school. "The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours," Kathy Nold, a co-principal at the K-8 school, told the Free Press on Friday. ...
LIVONIA, MI
Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
HAZEL PARK, MI
bvmsports.com

Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Filed under: Detroit Lions News Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Hutchinson won the fan vote, but Gardner won the AP vote. By Jeremy Reisman@DetroitOnLion Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sauce Gardner,…
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
High school basketball game info.

