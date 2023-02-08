ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baldwinsville.

The Liverpool High School basketball team will have a game with Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville on February 08, 2023, 15:30:00.

Liverpool High School
Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
February 08, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Liverpool High School basketball team will have a game with Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville on February 08, 2023, 14:00:00.

Liverpool High School
Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
February 08, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

