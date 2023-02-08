Athol, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Smith Academy basketball team will have a game with Athol High School on February 08, 2023, 16:00:00.
Smith Academy
Athol High School
February 08, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
High school basketball game info.
