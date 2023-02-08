ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Enfield, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy basketball team will have a game with Academy of Computer Science and Engineering on February 08, 2023, 13:45:00.

Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy
Academy of Computer Science and Engineering
February 08, 2023
13:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

