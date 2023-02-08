Hammond, February 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FINE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces numerous charges after police say he threatened several people, including children with a shotgun. It happened Monday evening. New York State Police responded to a home on Route 58 in the town of Fine. They say Alan Facey, 44, of Fine was in a domestic dispute and got a shotgun. They say he then blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving and fired a round off inside in front of children. The victim was eventually able to get the gun away from Facey and secure it.

FINE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO