Grovetown, GA

Guyton, February 08 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

Highschool Baseball Pro
 3 days ago

The Grovetown High School baseball team will have a game with South Effingham High School on February 08, 2023, 14:30:00.

Grovetown High School
South Effingham High School
February 08, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Baseball

WRDW-TV

Local basketball teams secure spots in the playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High School Basketball teams work the entire season to have the opportunity to make the playoffs. On Tuesday night, a few of our local teams won their Region Titles and secured their spots in the postseason. After a slow start, the North Augusta Boys Basketball team...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJCL

Dobson returning to Statesboro as Blue Devils head football coach

STATESBORO, Ga. — A former Georgia Southern football standout is returning to the ‘Boro to don the blue and white, but as a Blue Devil, not an Eagle. Matt Dobson is an exciting choice as the new head coach of the 5-A Statesboro High School Blue Devils. The four-year Division I football letterman, two-time All-conference Sun Belt player, first-team academic All-American, team captain, and semi-finalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy brings high school and collegiate-level playoff experience to Statesboro where he wants to build a winning culture.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Safety

They are nature’s most violent storms. Spawned from powerful thunderstorms, tornadoes can be deadly and destructive. Here at home, back on April 5, 2022, we saw the strongest tornado in the country for the year. The tornado hit parts of Bryan County with wind speeds of 185mph. The tornado...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Driver Identified in Deadly 18-Wheeler Wreck

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed around noon today on Bobby Jones Expressway. Forty-eight-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Georgia lost control of the rig in the westbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit several trees. Bunting was pronounced dead at the scene.
RIVERDALE, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 11 in regards to a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah

Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead after semi-truck, motorcycle collision in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision between a semi-truck and motorcycle killed one Aiken man on Thursday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on Columbia Highway North near Rodgers Road. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, a 1998 Honda motorcycle was traveling north...
AIKEN, SC
WJCL

Rain set to return as the weekend nears

The current dry and mild weather is set to turn rainy and cooler to start the weekend. If you have outdoor plans let's take a look at when showers are possible. Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Mild weather may continue into Friday before much cooler temperatures take hold this weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

City of Augusta hosting hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately

The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
WAYCROSS, GA
High school baseball game info.

