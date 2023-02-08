Guyton, February 08 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

STATESBORO, Ga. — A former Georgia Southern football standout is returning to the ‘Boro to don the blue and white, but as a Blue Devil, not an Eagle. Matt Dobson is an exciting choice as the new head coach of the 5-A Statesboro High School Blue Devils. The four-year Division I football letterman, two-time All-conference Sun Belt player, first-team academic All-American, team captain, and semi-finalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy brings high school and collegiate-level playoff experience to Statesboro where he wants to build a winning culture.
