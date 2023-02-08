Suwanee, February 08 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from theForsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements. Amber Lamb, currently assistant principal at Silver City Elementary School, is the incoming principal for Settles Bridge Elementary School. Lamb began her teaching career in 2003 as a first-grade teacher at Big Creek Elementary. Lamb transitioned to Settles Bridge Elementary, where she held the position of Instructional Coach for two years. In 2016, she transferred to Cumming Elementary, where she served as Quality Work Facilitator for one year and then as assistant principal for four years; then moved to Silver City in 2021.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO