VIDEO: Rep. Estes' State of the Union guest, Col. Kevin Rainey, (Ret.)

Rep. Ron Estes' (R-Kansas) State of the Union guest retired Col. Kevin Rainey, USAF, discusses being in Washington and Rep. Estes' Restoring Normalcy in America Act.

Ron Estes, one of only a handful of engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, Budget Committee, and Education and the Workforce Committee.