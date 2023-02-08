Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Related
Del Paso Heights to Washington: Youth mentor, ex-inmate brings his story to DC
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political experts say the purpose of the State of the Union address is to recommend measures the president thinks might be likely for Congress to pass. However, based on the constitution, there's no real way the president can legally or constitutionally enforce or implement anything said in the address.
'This is not our decision': Will a Barnes & Noble book store open in Elk Grove?
ELK GROVE, Calif. — During the Elk Grove City Council meeting Wednesday, a group of community members expressed concerns over the possibility of a Barnes & Noble Booksellers opening at the Ridge Shopping Center. Emily Autenrieth owns A Seat at the Table Books and says the biggest concern is...
Candlelight Concerts coming to Sacramento. Here’s where they’re happening
(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way. There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023. •Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing […]
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
Survey: 73% of Stockton residents say city has handled prevalence of homelessness poorly
STOCKTON, Calif. — More than 70% of Stockton residents report having an excellent or fair quality of life, but only 19% report being satisfied with their sense of safety and the overall cleanliness of the city, according to results from a community survey made public for the first time Thursday.
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
'Today was really fun': Northern California animal sanctuary holds birthday party for Lulu the elephant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A birthday party like no other was held in Northern California for an elephant named Lulu. "She's officially the oldest African elephant in captivity in the country," said Madeleine Traver, social media coordinator with the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). Traver says on average elephants live...
Wineries, small businesses prepare for Valentine's Day weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend more on Valentine's Day this year — a collective $2 billion more. With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, many couples are celebrating this weekend. Small, local businesses are working hard to grab lovebirds' attention.
KCRA.com
Hope of transformational high school coming to North Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A formal groundbreaking ceremony Thursday marked the latest step in turning the vision of a new and transformational high school in the North Sacramento area into a reality. "We hope this will be more than a new high school. We want this to a community meeting...
capradio.org
Black educators in California say state budget reaffirms Black students don’t matter
Late last week, a coalition of Black educators, legislators and students stood on the steps of the State Capitol to underscore the academic structures that have consistently underserved 80,000 Black students in California. “We're tired of being invisible,” said Dr. Margaret Fortune, founder of Fortune Schools based in Sacramento. Fortune...
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
Parents and kids rally to save Rock Creek Elementary in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. — Parents and students rallied ahead of an Auburn school board meeting to save Rock Creek Elementary, which is set to close by the end of the academic year. Rallygoers are asking the district to reverse their decision and keep the school open. The decision to close...
New public charter high school to open in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new public charter school will be coming to the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. Capital College & Career Academy (CCCA) will be one of the first new schools built in Sacramento and will mark a transformation of the gateway into Del Paso Heights. This $10 million...
invisiblepeople.tv
Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues
A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
KCRA.com
Bleak living conditions force Stockton homeless veterans out of shelter
STOCKTON, Calif. — Veterans at downtown Stockton’s Dignity's Alcove Inc. shelter for homeless veterans had to quickly pack their bags on Wednesday morning as they tried to figure out where they will live next. Christopher Murray, a former Marine, said he had just moved into one of the...
New future in works for Oak Park as Aggie Square project continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A community meeting was held in Oak Park to talk housing with residents and answer their questions. On the agenda, Aggie Square and the potential for a new future in Oak Park as the project moves further along in the process. Aggie Square is a $1.1...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trump supporter in California bomb plot begs judge to accept plea deal that could net 9 years
One of the two Donald Trump supporters accused of plotting to firebomb Sacramento’s state Democratic headquarters building is asking a federal judge to accept a plea deal that would net him up to nine years in prison, and “begging you for a chance to redeem myself.”. In a...
New entertainment and hospitality “destination” coming to Roseville
(KTXL) — The city of Roseville shared on Tuesday that a new “entertainment and hospitality destination” is in the planning stages near the Galleria Mall. Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Drive, along the Highway 65 corridor and the Galleria Mall. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses […]
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
The Delta's floating highway | Bartell's Backroads
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta spans five different counties and separates Sacramento from San Francisco. During California’s Gold Rush era, boats were the only way to travel through the Delta. Today, cars can drive all over the wetlands thanks to roads, bridges and two unique...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0