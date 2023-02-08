ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Candlelight Concerts coming to Sacramento. Here’s where they’re happening

(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way.   There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023. •Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis

FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
FAIR OAKS, CA
ABC10

Wineries, small businesses prepare for Valentine's Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend more on Valentine's Day this year — a collective $2 billion more. With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, many couples are celebrating this weekend. Small, local businesses are working hard to grab lovebirds' attention.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Parents and kids rally to save Rock Creek Elementary in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. — Parents and students rallied ahead of an Auburn school board meeting to save Rock Creek Elementary, which is set to close by the end of the academic year. Rallygoers are asking the district to reverse their decision and keep the school open. The decision to close...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

New public charter high school to open in Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new public charter school will be coming to the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. Capital College & Career Academy (CCCA) will be one of the first new schools built in Sacramento and will mark a transformation of the gateway into Del Paso Heights. This $10 million...
SACRAMENTO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues

A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

New entertainment and hospitality “destination” coming to Roseville

(KTXL) — The city of Roseville shared on Tuesday that a new “entertainment and hospitality destination” is in the planning stages near the Galleria Mall. Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Drive, along the Highway 65 corridor and the Galleria Mall. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

The Delta's floating highway | Bartell's Backroads

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta spans five different counties and separates Sacramento from San Francisco. During California’s Gold Rush era, boats were the only way to travel through the Delta. Today, cars can drive all over the wetlands thanks to roads, bridges and two unique...
SACRAMENTO, CA
