Kenosha, WI

Comments / 8

NoShotNana
3d ago

First her and then her Dad. Maybe if that child and her father had any respect for their peers, their elders or those in authority, we wouldn’t have to waste precious resources defending out of control, entitled, jerks!

Rudy Paul
3d ago

Dad supporting a child fighting police. Good chance he will end up back in court when she does this as an adult but it will be much worse then just getting handcuffed. Same guy would of sued if the officer did nothing too. Parents supporting kids like that are the reason we have to have police in schools.

