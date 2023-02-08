Read full article on original website
NoShotNana
3d ago
First her and then her Dad. Maybe if that child and her father had any respect for their peers, their elders or those in authority, we wouldn’t have to waste precious resources defending out of control, entitled, jerks!
Reply
8
Rudy Paul
3d ago
Dad supporting a child fighting police. Good chance he will end up back in court when she does this as an adult but it will be much worse then just getting handcuffed. Same guy would of sued if the officer did nothing too. Parents supporting kids like that are the reason we have to have police in schools.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
CBS 58
Family lawyer for Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim says Franklin native appears to have 'sociopathic behavior'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family lawyer for a Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim in Colombia told CBS 58 the Franklin native's past in the U.S. can give insight into the crime he's accused of. Miguel Ángel Del Río is the attorney representing family members of Valentina Trespalacios who prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
CBS 58
Family of Terrell Thompson, man accused in Officer Jerving's death, wants answers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grieves the loss of Officer Peter Jerving, CBS 58 learned new details about the suspected shooter, Terrell Thompson. Thompson's family said they are still waiting for information on the events that led up to Thompson's death. Thompson's family told CBS 58 they would...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
Pedestrian hit and killed near 16th and Cleveland
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.
Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed
Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 17-year-old
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Police say the teenager was last seen at Saturday, Feb. 4, near 32nd and West Brown streets in Milwaukee. Smith's family disputes that slightly, saying she was actually last spotted up the street closer...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
Lansing Daily
Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police
A Wisconsin father-of-three died on a first date after a group of teenagers allegedly crashed a stolen car into a vehicle, according to police. Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers had been in pursuit of the car that had reportedly been involved in an armed robbery at about 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. During the pursuit, the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
CBS 58
Drug Overdose Alert issued in Racine County after 9 suspected overdoses seen in 1 week
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine County Public Health Division and City of Racine Public Health Department have issued a Drug Overdose Alert to raise community awareness after a recent increase in suspected overdoses. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nine suspected opioid drug overdoses were...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot after...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 8