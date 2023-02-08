Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances
LINCOLN — Expect another bare-knuckle brawl in the Nebraska Legislature over providing public funds for private schools. That was the prediction by one senator after the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, on a 6-2 vote Thursday, advanced a bill that would set aside at least $25 million a year in taxpayer funds for tax credits for donations […] The post Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds spoke to a well-known libertarian group in Washington D-C, with a focus on education, and made a claim connecting enrollment numbers and an Iowa school district’s transgender policy. Claim: “The one school where they took the parents out of their child’s education, they...
Opponents to bill that would ban gender-affirming care rally at Nebraska capitol
While gender-affirming care is quickly becoming common medical practice it still remains controversial politically and is the target of a new bill making its way through the unicameral.
Iowa Schools Could Face Civil Action If They Teach About Gender Identity In Proposed Senate Bill
(Des Moines, IA) School districts could face civil action if they teach about gender identity in K-through-eight schools under a bill in the Iowa Senate. The proposal would let parents bring a civil action for damages against the district, potentially being awarded up to 50 thousand dollars. The bill needs to be passed by the Senate Education Committee before reaching debate.
KETV.com
'Opportunity for broad support': Nebraska lawmaker proposes $1K Child Tax Credit
LINCOLN, Neb. — As the federal pandemic-boosted child tax credit drops from $3,600 to $2,000, one Nebraska lawmaker is proposing a similar state-level credit to help parents. LB-294, from Lincoln State Sen. Danielle Conrad, would give $1,000 per child to most parents in Nebraska in the form of a...
kfornow.com
Siebler Announces Bid For NW District Seat on Lincoln City Council
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Community activist and educator Kay Siebler has announced her bid to run for the Lincoln City Council in the upcoming spring elections. Siebler would be running for the District 4 seat on the Council that represents northwest Lincoln. She said in a news release to KFOR News that she’s running because “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice” that will work, ask questions and advocate for the people.
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Public Schools hiring ten counselors thanks to grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools are highlighting the impacts counselors have on their students during National School Counseling Week. School counselors give guidance to kids, but they do much more than what meets the eye. Mickle Middle School counselor, Nicki Hanseling, says a counselor has many jobs within...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year
The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
klkntv.com
State senators push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two bills discussed Tuesday in the Legislature would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska. Bill 142, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would cap the out-of-pocket cost of prescription insulin in Nebraska at $100 per month. “Insulin is literally necessary for survival for many...
KETV.com
U.S. Secretary of Education tours Bryan High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Less than a day after he attended the State of the Union, the U.S. Education Secretary visits an Omaha Public School. Miguel Cardona studied up on Bryan High's career pathway programs, which he said align with the Biden administration's goal of preparing students for high-paying, high-skill jobs.
Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness
In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Another push to legalize medical marijuana
A move to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska, a push started nearly a decade ago, is back again. Legal technicalities have derailed two statewide petition drives in the last four years, despite signatures from some 180,000 people in last year’s drive. Now the Legislature is being asked to adopt...
kfornow.com
Mirch Appointed to Fill Vacancy on the Nebraska Public Service Commission
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Governor Pillen on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Christian Mirch as the new District 2 commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Mirch will fill out the remaining four years of a six-year term. He replaces Crystal Rhoades who vacated the position last year after being elected to serve as the District Court Clerk in Douglas County.
KETV.com
'They do need these services': HIV cases linked to injection drug use rise in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates in Lincoln Thursday discuss a bill that would allow local jurisdictions to give out sterile syringes, while helping people seek substance abuse treatment. They said Nebraska is seeing an alarming rise in expensive diseases spread through blood, and used needles. Supporters of LB 307 said...
Latest medical cannabis bill looks to establish conservative system
The latest medical cannabis bill in Nebraska looks to establish the nation's most conservative legalized cannabis system.
klkntv.com
‘Nobody’s doing nothing’: Sorrow over missing, murdered Natives inspires bill in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would take on the unsolved cases of murdered and missing Native Americans, a problem in our state and nationwide. Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. “We looked for her for a long time, asking people...
