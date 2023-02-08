ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances

LINCOLN — Expect another bare-knuckle brawl in the Nebraska Legislature over providing public funds for private schools. That was the prediction by one senator after the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, on a 6-2 vote Thursday, advanced a bill that would set aside at least $25 million a year in taxpayer funds for tax credits for donations […] The post Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Schools Could Face Civil Action If They Teach About Gender Identity In Proposed Senate Bill

(Des Moines, IA) School districts could face civil action if they teach about gender identity in K-through-eight schools under a bill in the Iowa Senate. The proposal would let parents bring a civil action for damages against the district, potentially being awarded up to 50 thousand dollars. The bill needs to be passed by the Senate Education Committee before reaching debate.
IOWA STATE
kfornow.com

Siebler Announces Bid For NW District Seat on Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Community activist and educator Kay Siebler has announced her bid to run for the Lincoln City Council in the upcoming spring elections. Siebler would be running for the District 4 seat on the Council that represents northwest Lincoln. She said in a news release to KFOR News that she’s running because “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice” that will work, ask questions and advocate for the people.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Public Schools hiring ten counselors thanks to grant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools are highlighting the impacts counselors have on their students during National School Counseling Week. School counselors give guidance to kids, but they do much more than what meets the eye. Mickle Middle School counselor, Nicki Hanseling, says a counselor has many jobs within...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year

The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

State senators push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two bills discussed Tuesday in the Legislature would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska. Bill 142, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would cap the out-of-pocket cost of prescription insulin in Nebraska at $100 per month. “Insulin is literally necessary for survival for many...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

U.S. Secretary of Education tours Bryan High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Less than a day after he attended the State of the Union, the U.S. Education Secretary visits an Omaha Public School. Miguel Cardona studied up on Bryan High's career pathway programs, which he said align with the Biden administration's goal of preparing students for high-paying, high-skill jobs.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness

In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Another push to legalize medical marijuana

A move to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska, a push started nearly a decade ago, is back again. Legal technicalities have derailed two statewide petition drives in the last four years, despite signatures from some 180,000 people in last year’s drive. Now the Legislature is being asked to adopt...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Mirch Appointed to Fill Vacancy on the Nebraska Public Service Commission

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Governor Pillen on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Christian Mirch as the new District 2 commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Mirch will fill out the remaining four years of a six-year term. He replaces Crystal Rhoades who vacated the position last year after being elected to serve as the District Court Clerk in Douglas County.
NEBRASKA STATE

