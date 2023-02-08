Read full article on original website
WGME
Proposed bill would give Maine students earlier access to vocational centers
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is joining a national conversation about how best to prepare students for adulthood. A Democrat in the senate has introduced a bill that would open up access and opportunities at Maine’s career and vocational centers to younger students. The idea is to expose younger...
WGME
Maine lawmakers focus on mental health, substance use disorder
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday is Maine's "Community Mental Health and Substance Use Awareness Day.”. It's the state's first-ever, bipartisan focus on mental health and substance use disorder. To kick things off, a group of lawmakers toured mental health facilities and clinics across Cumberland County Friday. The lawmakers say they...
WGME
Proposed bill would make recess mandatory for Maine students
PORTLAND (WGME) – A proposed bill would make recess at Maine’s schools mandatory. The bill would require at least 20 minutes of recess for at least three days a week for all students in Maine from grades 6-8. Middle schoolers testified in favor of the bill at a...
WGME
IRS says Mainers will not owe federal taxes on $850 relief checks
PORTLAND (WGME) – The IRS says you will not owe federal taxes on last year's $850 relief checks issued by the state. The Maine Legislature specifically conformed its relief program to the federal tax code so it wouldn't be subject to federal taxes or included in your federal adjusted gross income, but the IRS was still trying to make up its own mind on that.
WGME
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
WGME
Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
WGME
Maine AG's Office rules 2 more police shootings as justified
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two more officer-involved shootings in Maine have been ruled justified. The Attorney General's Office has never found a police shooting unjustified in Maine. In more than 130 reviews of police shootings since 1995, the Office of the Maine Attorney General has always found the officer was...
WGME
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
WGME
Maine non-profit expedites shipments of supplies to Syria, Turkey after earthquake
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The death toll from the massive series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria has now climbed to more than 20,000 people. The two biggest earthquakes, which happened before dawn on Monday, brought down thousands of apartment buildings on people while they slept. Rescue workers are making...
WGME
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
WGME
Maine Deadly Force Review Panel offers recommendations to prevent police shootings
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A report from the state's deadly force review panel has found that many of the police-involved shootings Maine has seen over the past year have involved similar circumstances. Now there are new recommendations for how to prevent them. This is the third report from the 15-member panel,...
WGME
Record warm Friday expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds expected for Friday. Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, though still well above average. Mild and quiet weather looks to continue through early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially...
WGME
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?
What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
WGME
Mainers reminded to watch out for online romance scams this Valentine's Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, the I-Team is putting a spotlight on romance scams. Looking for love online doesn't come without risk, especially this time of year. Online dating can be a great way to find lasting love, but last year, the...
WGME
Meet the Maine pups featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Shelter pups from Maine will take center stage in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Sunday. Team Fluff will take on Team Ruff in hopes of winning the coveted "Lombarky Trophy" as well as forever homes. This year's event will include 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across...
WGME
Rain and mountain snow headed to Maine Thursday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our next round of rain and snow arrives in Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning, with mild temperatures expected Friday. Weekend weather is looking quiet and fairly mild as well. A storm system will bring mostly rain to the state...
WGME
Becky Schaffer Award Finalists
The 2023 Maine High School Girls Hockey Senior All Star Game will be held on Tuesday, February 28th, at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth. Faceoff will be 730pm. Participants for the game are attached. Additionally, the Girls Maine High School Hockey All State Team and All Conference Teams will...
