ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Maine lawmakers focus on mental health, substance use disorder

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday is Maine's "Community Mental Health and Substance Use Awareness Day.”. It's the state's first-ever, bipartisan focus on mental health and substance use disorder. To kick things off, a group of lawmakers toured mental health facilities and clinics across Cumberland County Friday. The lawmakers say they...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Proposed bill would make recess mandatory for Maine students

PORTLAND (WGME) – A proposed bill would make recess at Maine’s schools mandatory. The bill would require at least 20 minutes of recess for at least three days a week for all students in Maine from grades 6-8. Middle schoolers testified in favor of the bill at a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

IRS says Mainers will not owe federal taxes on $850 relief checks

PORTLAND (WGME) – The IRS says you will not owe federal taxes on last year's $850 relief checks issued by the state. The Maine Legislature specifically conformed its relief program to the federal tax code so it wouldn't be subject to federal taxes or included in your federal adjusted gross income, but the IRS was still trying to make up its own mind on that.
MAINE STATE
WGME

More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine AG's Office rules 2 more police shootings as justified

PORTLAND (WGME) – Two more officer-involved shootings in Maine have been ruled justified. The Attorney General's Office has never found a police shooting unjustified in Maine. In more than 130 reviews of police shootings since 1995, the Office of the Maine Attorney General has always found the officer was...
MAINE STATE
WGME

What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Record warm Friday expected in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds expected for Friday. Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, though still well above average. Mild and quiet weather looks to continue through early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially...
MAINE STATE
WGME

From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?

What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Meet the Maine pups featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Shelter pups from Maine will take center stage in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Sunday. Team Fluff will take on Team Ruff in hopes of winning the coveted "Lombarky Trophy" as well as forever homes. This year's event will include 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Rain and mountain snow headed to Maine Thursday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our next round of rain and snow arrives in Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning, with mild temperatures expected Friday. Weekend weather is looking quiet and fairly mild as well. A storm system will bring mostly rain to the state...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Becky Schaffer Award Finalists

The 2023 Maine High School Girls Hockey Senior All Star Game will be held on Tuesday, February 28th, at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth. Faceoff will be 730pm. Participants for the game are attached. Additionally, the Girls Maine High School Hockey All State Team and All Conference Teams will...
FALMOUTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy