Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift Embraces Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin In Unexpected Grammys Photo
Coco Austin, 43, seemed to have a great time at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night and captured the moment she and Taylor Swift, 33, embraced for a cute Instagram photo. The wife of Ice-T, 64, smiled from ear to ear when she had her arms around the singer and showed off her epic dress. It as a tan and silver sequin choice with long-sleeved and a low neckline.
Meet Tom Cruise’s Three Rarely Seen Children—Isabella, Connor, and Suri
Tom Cruise is a Hollywood legend and one of the most prominent box office-grossing actors since the ’80s, for hit movies like Risky Business, Top Gun and Rain Man. The 60-year-old actor has bagged multiple awards and nominations, including Golden Globe nominations and his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, amongst others.
Jennifer Lopez responds to viral tense moment with Ben Affleck at the Grammys
Jennifer Lopez remains unbothered following the media attention and viral videos from her attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer made a special appearance on stage, looking stunning wearing a navy blue Gucci gown, however it was her interaction with Ben Affleck that got all the...
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Recording Session As She Sings To 'It's A Wrap' — Watch
Mariah Carey couldn't help but walk in as her daughter, Monroe, 11, was lip synching to her mama's song "It's A Wrap." In the cute TikTok clip, the little girl, who sported a pink T-shirt and gray pants, started out belting into the microphone before her mom came in and jokingly took the spotlight away from her. "POV: every time I try to practice some vocals." #itsawrap," the 53-year-old captioned the video, which has over 2 million likes. Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the hilarious interaction. One person wrote, "The fact that Mariah Carey is there mom...
Rihanna Honors Her Son With "Mom" Ring at Super Bowl Press Conference
Rihanna is one proud mom — just look at her jewelry collection for all the proof you need. On Feb. 9, the multihyphenate stepped out for a Super Bowl halftime show press conference wearing a "mom" ring as a subtle, stylish nod to her and A$AP Rocky's son. The gold nameplate-style ring displays her latest title in cursive font, underlined by a wavy row of small diamonds. It appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills jeweler Rihanna has repped on numerous occasions.
Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys
Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
Idris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He “Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor”
Idris Elba is getting candid about racism he has experienced in Hollywood and his reasons behind having a career in entertainment. In an interview with Esquire magazine, published online Wednesday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star said, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 ComplaintsRoland Emmerich's Gladiator Series Adds to CastBerlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller 'The Riker's Ghost' “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder...
Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Fans Are Losing It Over Pete Davidson’s Hair Transformation, It’s All Gone!
Pete Davidson wasn’t going to let ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian have all the fun with changing up her hair, as the 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live star has now undergone a hair transformation of his own. And as expected, his fans have gone *cra...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Relationship Status Amid Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors
Good American founder Khloe Kardashian, 38, took to Twitter on Feb. 5 to set the record straight about her relationship status amid speculation she’s reconciled with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 31. Initially, Koko took to the social media site to have a Q&A with her fans, and one of them did not hesitate to ask what everyone is dying to know! “whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE,” the admirer tweeted. In response, Khloe wrote, “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True [Thompson] and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”
John Legend shares heartwarming way he gives Chrissy 'a break' from caring for newborn
Last month, singer John Legend welcomed his third child, daughter Esti Maxine, with his wife Chrissy Teigen. The couple already have two young ones - Luna Simone (six) and Miles Theodore (4). Esti's birth was a little bit complicated for Legend and Teigen, with the mum having to go through...
Tom Cruise invited to big royal event this year: Report
It sounds like Tom Cruise is on a mission to attend King Charles III ’s coronation! The Sun reported on Feb. 7 that the Hollywood star has been invited to the monarch’s upcoming coronation. The actor is said to be halting filming on his latest Mission: Impossible movie in...
Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira
On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
papermag.com
Lindsay Lohan Makes Rare NYFW Appearance to Support Her Model Siblings
Lindsay Lohan was being a supportive older sister last night. For New York Fashion Week, the actress attended the Christian Siriano Fall 2023 fashion show and watched her siblings Ali, 29 and Cody, 26 stride the catwalk. Lohan cheered on her siblings from the front row, where she was alongside 10 Things I Hate About You actress Julia Stiles and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs
Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hairstyle. On Wednesday night (February 8th) the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that revealed she had bangs cut into her flowing hair and has returned to being a brunette. Kardashian showed it off to fans as she filmed herself in front of a mirror while modeling different pieces from her SKIMS collection.
papermag.com
Lily Collins Opens Up About Her Emotionally Abusive Ex
Lily Collins is opening up about the long-lasting effects of a past "toxic" relationship. On the latest episode of We Can Do Hard Things, the 33-year-old Emily in Paris star sat down with podcast hosts Glennon Doyle, Amanda Doyle and Abby Wambach to discuss her experience with an ex-boyfriend from her early 20s, who would regularly put her down and leave her feeling "anxious" and "panicked."
Ben Affleck is confirmed to star in Dunkin’s first Super Bowl commercial; spot includes a cameo from Jennifer Lopez
Weeks ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were captured inside a Dunkin’ shop in Boston. At the time, rumors were that Ben had been filming a commercial for the Super Bowl. The clip features Jennifer walking past the employees behind the register while holding a frozen drink; seconds...
Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez wore a little bit of every style while arriving to her studio in Los Angeles today; a cropped turtle-neck sweater, ripped joggers, black sneakers and a Hermès Birkin Bag that made for an outfit that of course, J. Lo would pull off. The singer cuffed the sweater’s bell sleeves below the wrists and wore black biker shorts underneath the tapered knee-baring joggers. Pairing her athletic yet cozy dance studio look with gradient sunnies, Lopez wore her hair up in an off-duty bun while sporting a nude manicure. The “Shotgun Wedding” lead wore black running sneakers to complete the look. The...
Comments / 0