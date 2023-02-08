ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HBO gets roasted for perfecting ‘night scenes’ in ‘The Last of Us’ but botching them in ‘House of the Dragon’

By Erielle Sudario
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

12 ‘The Last of Us’ memes that perfectly illustrate how episode 5 left us feeling

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive”. We are still reeling from all the traumatic events in the first few Last of Us episodes. This week’s fifth episode proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that the grim post-apocalyptic wasteland of the United States will never give these characters — or the audience, for that matter — a moment of respite.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is barred from touching one beloved DC property, but ‘Harry Potter’ and Netflix crossovers have fallen into his lap

James Gunn must be like a kid in a candy store — or, more appropriately, a comic book store — now that he’s been given the keys to the entire DC multiverse and can pretty much make whatever movies and TV shows he wants to. Although that’s not strictly true, if he wants to keep the fans on his side, certain folks have some very strong feelings on which projects he should and shouldn’t touch. Elsewhere, Star Trek fans get answers on why yet another filmmaker has fled the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson

The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?

Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com

A horror film which will make you too terrified to travel again is coming to streaming

The world is beginning to open up a lot more following three years of living in a pandemic-addled world, and movie studios are ready to make you scared of travelling the world again. Horror-specific streamer Shudder has acquired the distribution rights to a travel-themed thriller called Influencer, which sees a...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ star opens up on preparing for this week’s heartbreaking tragedy

Warning: Major spoilers for episode five of The Last of Us to follow. We were treated to an early release of “Endure and Survive,” the fifth episode of The Last of Us, as the show aimed to avoid competition with the Super Bowl this Sunday. Considering how the events unfolded in a way most merciless to one’s tear ducts, we’re left wondering if this advanced screening, as it were, was a blessing or a curse.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere

One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com

2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take

In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
wegotthiscovered.com

A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection

Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sam’s face paint in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ explained

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive.”. The fifth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us finally peeled back the curtain on the two strangers which managed to get the jump on Joel and Ellie while they were asleep. Doing their best to avoid being discovered by the incensed residents of Kansas City, the pair was surprised by two fan-favorite characters straight from the video game.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy