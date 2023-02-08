HBO gets roasted for perfecting ‘night scenes’ in ‘The Last of Us’ but botching them in ‘House of the Dragon’

Read full article on original website
12 ‘The Last of Us’ memes that perfectly illustrate how episode 5 left us feeling
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive”. We are still reeling from all the traumatic events in the first few Last of Us episodes. This week’s fifth episode proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that the grim post-apocalyptic wasteland of the United States will never give these characters — or the audience, for that matter — a moment of respite.
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
A dystopian disaster that significantly set back a promising career isn’t being greeted any kinder with time
Duncan Jones established himself as one of the most interesting and talented young filmmakers in the industry out of the gate, but the disappointing reception to Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi Mute saw his hot streak come to a crushing end, and it’s frustratingly now been half a decade since he last helmed a feature.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is barred from touching one beloved DC property, but ‘Harry Potter’ and Netflix crossovers have fallen into his lap
James Gunn must be like a kid in a candy store — or, more appropriately, a comic book store — now that he’s been given the keys to the entire DC multiverse and can pretty much make whatever movies and TV shows he wants to. Although that’s not strictly true, if he wants to keep the fans on his side, certain folks have some very strong feelings on which projects he should and shouldn’t touch. Elsewhere, Star Trek fans get answers on why yet another filmmaker has fled the franchise.
The creator of Netflix’s newest hit fantasy series is boldly planning for 2 more seasons as the axe looms overhead
Netflix has gained such a reputation for cancelling hit fantasy shows without a care in the world that subscribers are fully prepared for the worst-case scenario from the second a new effects-driven episodic offering set in a heightened reality lands on the platform, with Lockwood & Co. merely the latest example.
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
Ben Affleck found out in real-time his sad night at the Grammys had become an instant meme
Having come in for his fair share of criticism during his lengthy stint near the top of the industry ladder, Ben Affleck is self-aware enough to know that there’s always some form of backlash or furor lurking around the corner. Ever since he rocketed out of obscurity and into...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
Paul McCartney Thinks He Smoked Too Much ‘Wacky Baccy’ While Recording ‘Back to the Egg’ at Lympne Castle
Paul McCartney thinks he smoked too much “wacky baccy” while recording his and Wings’ final album, Back to the Egg. The former Beatle and his band recorded the 1979 record at Lympne Castle. Paul McCartney doesn’t know why he and Wings recorded most of ‘Back to the...
A horror film which will make you too terrified to travel again is coming to streaming
The world is beginning to open up a lot more following three years of living in a pandemic-addled world, and movie studios are ready to make you scared of travelling the world again. Horror-specific streamer Shudder has acquired the distribution rights to a travel-themed thriller called Influencer, which sees a...
‘The Last of Us’ star opens up on preparing for this week’s heartbreaking tragedy
Warning: Major spoilers for episode five of The Last of Us to follow. We were treated to an early release of “Endure and Survive,” the fifth episode of The Last of Us, as the show aimed to avoid competition with the Super Bowl this Sunday. Considering how the events unfolded in a way most merciless to one’s tear ducts, we’re left wondering if this advanced screening, as it were, was a blessing or a curse.
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take
In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
Following the Pamela Anderson controversy, fans wonder if ‘Toy Story 5’ will land before Tim Allen gets canceled
When Disney announced its plans to make Toy Story 5, fans wondered if it might replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the aftermath of Pamela Anderson‘s claim that the Home Improvement actor once exposed himself to her. The former Baywatch star says the incident happened...
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection
Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
Sam’s face paint in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ explained
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive.”. The fifth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us finally peeled back the curtain on the two strangers which managed to get the jump on Joel and Ellie while they were asleep. Doing their best to avoid being discovered by the incensed residents of Kansas City, the pair was surprised by two fan-favorite characters straight from the video game.
