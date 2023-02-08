Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA lacrosse’s season opening win against Michigan
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team kicked off the 2023 season this afternoon with a 17-13 victory over the talented and feisty Michigan Wolverines. Payton Cormier (five goals, one assists) and Connor Shellenberger (three goals, three assists) led the ‘Hoos in scoring on the day while Matt Nunes anchored the Wahoo defense with 15 saves despite starting a bit slow. At the faceoff X, a banged up Petey LaSalla, who was in a boot all week leading up to this game, won 13/24 (54.2%) of his attempts while freshman Mac Eldridge won 4/7 in a solid performance for the true freshman.
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: UVA basketball hosts Duke in JPJ
Coming off a big home win over NC State, the Virginia Cavaliers now face another tough test in the Duke Blue Devils. Although the Blue Devils are just 8-5 in the ACC (17-7 overall) and ranked 35th on KenPom, they obviously have talent and they boast wins over Iowa (32 on KenPom), Xavier (22) and Ohio State (34).
streakingthelawn.com
The Plus/Minus: UVA Women’s basketball falls late to Louisville 63 - 53
The result was a loss, but let’s face it, the Virginia Cavaliers are in moral victory territory (considering the seven game losing streak), and playing the Louisville Cardinals as tough as they did constitutes a moral victory. Virginia led after the first, second, and third quarters against a Louisville team that was the pre-season pick to finish atop the ACC.
streakingthelawn.com
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT & NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview
Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC? What can we expect from the 5 star parade on Saturday now that Mr. K is no longer coaching there? All these thoughts and more from the podcast that can’t legally purchase wine!
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
Onward State
‘A Two-Way Street’: New Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans Describes Philosophy
Marques Hagans is a relationship guy. At his first press conference since being hired as Penn State’s new wide receivers coach on January 23, Hagans made that very clear. Having spent 12 years with the University of Virginia coaching staff and another five years as a player, the relationships Hagans built with the Charlottesville community were one of the largest sources of hesitation before his relocation.
nsjonline.com
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
NC State student dies on campus Wednesday
North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies
Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
WRAL
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
WRAL
Hillside principal mourns lost potential of student killed in shooting
Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects on the recent shooting of two students, one of whom died, on American Tobacco Trail near the school. He knew both boys personally and speaks of their potential. Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects...
