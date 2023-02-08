ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA lacrosse’s season opening win against Michigan

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team kicked off the 2023 season this afternoon with a 17-13 victory over the talented and feisty Michigan Wolverines. Payton Cormier (five goals, one assists) and Connor Shellenberger (three goals, three assists) led the ‘Hoos in scoring on the day while Matt Nunes anchored the Wahoo defense with 15 saves despite starting a bit slow. At the faceoff X, a banged up Petey LaSalla, who was in a boot all week leading up to this game, won 13/24 (54.2%) of his attempts while freshman Mac Eldridge won 4/7 in a solid performance for the true freshman.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

The Big Preview: UVA basketball hosts Duke in JPJ

Coming off a big home win over NC State, the Virginia Cavaliers now face another tough test in the Duke Blue Devils. Although the Blue Devils are just 8-5 in the ACC (17-7 overall) and ranked 35th on KenPom, they obviously have talent and they boast wins over Iowa (32 on KenPom), Xavier (22) and Ohio State (34).
DURHAM, NC
streakingthelawn.com

The Plus/Minus: UVA Women’s basketball falls late to Louisville 63 - 53

The result was a loss, but let’s face it, the Virginia Cavaliers are in moral victory territory (considering the seven game losing streak), and playing the Louisville Cardinals as tough as they did constitutes a moral victory. Virginia led after the first, second, and third quarters against a Louisville team that was the pre-season pick to finish atop the ACC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
streakingthelawn.com

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT & NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview

Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC? What can we expect from the 5 star parade on Saturday now that Mr. K is no longer coaching there? All these thoughts and more from the podcast that can’t legally purchase wine!
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC
Onward State

‘A Two-Way Street’: New Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans Describes Philosophy

Marques Hagans is a relationship guy. At his first press conference since being hired as Penn State’s new wide receivers coach on January 23, Hagans made that very clear. Having spent 12 years with the University of Virginia coaching staff and another five years as a player, the relationships Hagans built with the Charlottesville community were one of the largest sources of hesitation before his relocation.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State student dies on campus Wednesday

North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
RALEIGH, NC
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies

Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
GREENSBORO, NC
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Hillside principal mourns lost potential of student killed in shooting

Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects on the recent shooting of two students, one of whom died, on American Tobacco Trail near the school. He knew both boys personally and speaks of their potential. Principal William Logan of Hillside High School in Durham, NC, reflects...
DURHAM, NC

