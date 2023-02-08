ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

By Stacy Jacobson, David Royer
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ebmjj_0kfrgHLw00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG.

The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a state board for the five former officers —  Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean — to be decertified. The five also face charges including second-degree murder.

More Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case

In the documents for Demetrius Haley, the files note:

“On your personal cell phone, you took two photographs while standing in front of the obviously injured subject after he was handcuffed. In your Garrity statement, you admitted you shared the photo in a text message with five (5) people; one civilian employee, two MPD officers, and one female acquaintance.”

The documents also state that Haley transmitted the photo to a sixth person, in violation of police policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7orD_0kfrgHLw00

On Jan. 7, several MPD officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in a traffic stop in the Hickory Hill neighborhood. He ran toward his parents’ house, resulting in a second encounter with police.

Video evidence shows officers kicking, hitting, and pepper-spraying Nichols before he was dragged across the pavement and propped up against a patrol car until medical help arrived.

At one point, an officer can be seen bending over Nichols and using his cell phone to take a photo.

The documents state Desmond Mills spoke with Nichols’ mother the night of the incident but he and the supervisor “did not obtain contact information or refused to provide an accurate account of her son’s encounter with police or his condition.”

They also state that Smith and Haley did not turn their body cameras on and Martin, Bean, and Mills took their body cameras off and placed them on nearby cars.

All five officers have been added to the county’s Giglio list, a list kept by the district attorney of compromised officers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inmate’s death at 201 Poplar ruled homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report. At the time, details were limited as to what happened, but on Friday, a medical examiner report rules Freeman’s death a homicide. Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death added to DA’s ‘Giglio List’ of compromised witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The arrest of five Memphis police officers could lead to hundreds of other cases getting dropped, according to a former assistant district attorney. Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean have been added to the county’s Giglio list, according to a document obtained by News […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Southwest Memphis early Friday. Reports say the accident took place at 3rd Street and Mitchell Road a little after 1 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says the tractor-trailer driver was not injured. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy