Memphis Police Chief says 7 more employees under investigation in Tyre Nichols case

As she got grilled by the Memphis City Council about the death of Tyre Nichols, Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis revealed that seven more officers are the subject of internal investigations in the incident, reporter Katherine Burgess writes.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Memphis, a 22-year-old man says the same members of the Memphis Police Department's SCORPION Unit attacked him three days before they beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, reporter Laura Testino writes. "The Scorpion Unit was not a rogue unit or a unit comprised of a 'few bad apples'," plaintiff Monterrious Harris said in the lawsuit.

Shelby County commissioners are pushing for multiple changes after the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. is pledging to make one - teaching deputies how to de-escalate a situation by using the video of Nichols being beaten as a teaching tool, reporter Katherine Burgess reports.

Reporter Jennifer Chandler, in this piece for subscribers, helps you prepare for Super Bowl Sunday with a list of Memphis-made dips to serve guests and keep the party lively, no matter who is winning the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies spent the No. 10 overall pick on Ziaire Williams in 2021. Now, he's in the G League. Reporter Damichael Cole explains the logic behind the move and what it means for Williams' future.

