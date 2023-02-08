ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

fox13news.com

Parrish High: 4th student arrested for false shooting tip, 3 arrested for TikToks depicting mass shootings

PARRISH, Fla. - Four students in Manatee County have been arrested in the last two days in connection to school threats, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Two of the students, who go to Parrish Community High School, were arrested after posting videos on social media depicting a simulated mass shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
HAINES CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Woman hit, killed by Amtrak train in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while trying to cross railroad tracks in Plant City, officers say. The Plant City Police Department said she was trying to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street when she was hit by the train. Officers say the Amtrack was heading west.
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

The Bodega Market bringing first corner store in years to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is getting its first corner store in years with The Bodega Market opening this weekend. Customer Don Burns couldn't wait for the Saturday opening and even stopped in to get a sneak peek of what it would be selling. "When you come downtown you have your...
LAKELAND, FL

