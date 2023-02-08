Read full article on original website
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
fox13news.com
Parrish High: 4th student arrested for false shooting tip, 3 arrested for TikToks depicting mass shootings
PARRISH, Fla. - Four students in Manatee County have been arrested in the last two days in connection to school threats, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Two of the students, who go to Parrish Community High School, were arrested after posting videos on social media depicting a simulated mass shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Father charged for son's death during illegal street racing crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The father of a 13-year-old who was hit and killed by a motorcycle in St. Petersburg has been charged with neglect. Investigators said the man brought his son to watch illegal street racing before the deadly crash. Police said a crowd gathered Saturday, January 28, along...
fox13news.com
Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
fox13news.com
Woman hit, killed by Amtrak train in Plant City, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while trying to cross railroad tracks in Plant City, officers say. The Plant City Police Department said she was trying to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street when she was hit by the train. Officers say the Amtrack was heading west.
fox13news.com
‘My Warrior’s Place’ retreat center in jeopardy due to land dispute
RUSKIN,Fla. - It was designed to be a safe refuge and bring healing and hope to all veterans and military service members who have returned home. Kelly Kowall founded My Warriors Place after her son, SPC. Corey Kowall was killed in Afghanistan in 2009 at just 20 years old. "He...
fox13news.com
Retired Green Berets’ story of riding horseback in Afghanistan inspire ‘Horse Soldier’ bourbon brand
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - They were US soldiers on horseback, battling the Taliban. Now, the Horse Soldiers have built a home – and a bourbon brand – in St. Petersburg. The Urban Still House is where Scott Neil, a retired Army Green Beret, and some friends who fought for our country now play in a world of whiskey.
fox13news.com
The Bodega Market bringing first corner store in years to Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is getting its first corner store in years with The Bodega Market opening this weekend. Customer Don Burns couldn't wait for the Saturday opening and even stopped in to get a sneak peek of what it would be selling. "When you come downtown you have your...
Comments / 0