Plane and bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital
LOS ANGELES — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations. LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area...
Injuries As American A321 & Bus Collide At LAX
An accident happened on the ground at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) between a plane and bus, and it unfortunately caused some hospitalizations. Shortly after 10PM on Friday evening, an American Airlines Airbus A321 and a bus collided at LAX. The jet didn’t have any passengers onboard, but rather was being towed by ground personnel using a tug. Meanwhile the bus was carrying passengers between American’s Terminals 4/5 and the American Eagle terminal, which is a remote terminal that’s not otherwise connected to the main terminals (this is often referred to as the “Eagle’s Nest”).
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California
The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant
There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
Cooler and Possibly Rainy Weekend in Forecast for San Diego County
It will be cool and windy with a chance of rain this weekend in San Diego County. “A low pressure system will impact Southern California this weekend, with much cooler temperatures, breezy onshore winds and cloud cover blanketing the region,” the National Weather Service said. “Scattered showers will develop...
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
Over a dozen people seen jumping from smuggling boat at Mission Beach
Witnesses see more than a dozen people jump from what U.S. Border Patrol says was smuggling boat. The incident happened at South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
North San Diego County home burglarized despite security measures
SAN DIEGO — A gang that targets high-end homes might be back in San Diego. A North County family just had their home burglarized after they took steps to prevent it from happening. The family came home to find their whole house ransacked Thursday night. Their security camera captured...
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
kvnutalk
Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California
Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff. First responders and law enforcement officers to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection...
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
Lake Elsinore's message to would-be 'super bloom' visitors: Do not come. You could be arrested
Lake Elsinore, which was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies, has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
