Maui County, HI

$195,000 awarded to Maui for unsheltered homeless

By Elizabeth Ramos
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui was awarded $195,000 in federal funding to be used for providing basic medical care to unsheltered homeless.

Unsheltered homeless will receive medical care by a physician and outreach workers in various locations, paid for by the funding. Services include simple wound care, assessment of chronic illnesses among other medical issues.

Outreach workers hope to encourage unsheltered homeless to apply for services such as disability payments and federal housing subsidies through building relationships with them and the physician via the care they receive.

As stated by Lori Tsuhako, Director of the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns, “The implementation of this program will mean more services to those in need and a way to improve health conditions for those living unsheltered.”

The County of Maui was one out of roughly 30 states in the nation and 173 local homelessness programs to receive funding. A total of $315 million in funding was awarded overall to address houseless needs.

Funding became available in June and will continue to be received over the course of three years for the County of Maui.

