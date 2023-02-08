Read full article on original website
Gamecocks snap eight game losing streak with last minute win at Ole Miss
(WACH) — For the first time in nearly a month, South Carolina Men's Basketball left the court Saturday with a win. The Gamecocks defeated Ole Miss on the road, 64-59 snapping an eight game losing streak despite South Carolina never holding a lead in the opening half. They stayed...
"It's women's basketball at its finest": No. 1 Gamecocks lock in on No. 3 LSU
(WACH) - The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team will host No.3 LSU in a sold-out Sunday showdown. "It's women's basketball at its finest," said South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley. "You take sole possession of first place in the regular season conference play so yeah it's...
Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Auburn, sets date with undefeated LSU
The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team was back on the court Thursday night and the Gamecocks cruised past Auburn 83-48 for a comfortable road win. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was senior Zia Cooke with 15 points. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 8 rebounds while Victaria...
Dawn Staley statue coming to Downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is going to be honored in a major way. On Wednesday, WACH FOX confirmed with Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann that a Dawn Staley statue will be built in downtown Columbia. The statue will be built on the...
"Freezin' for a Reason": 2023 Lake Murray Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WACH) — Hundreds gathered at the shores of Lake Murray Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina. Participants helped to raise nearly $78,000, according to the Special Olympics SC website, which will be allocated to aiding over 30,000 Special Olympics athletes in the state.
March for Babies Pep Up Rally hosted by WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands March of Dimes held its "March for Babies Pep Up Rally" at Brooklyn Baptist Church in Columbia on Thursday. The event was hosted by Good Day Columbia anchor Dara Khaalid. It kicked off the annual March for Babies walk to raise awareness and...
Night to Shine, 5th annual event in Kershaw County
An event in Kershaw county, that simply spreads joy. The annual night to shine experience, was in full force Friday night. It's a night where special needs children ages 14 and older, get a chance at an unforgettable prom experience. “I love coming here and dancing, singing karaoke and dancing...
RCSD: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe and returned home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning was found safe and returned home to her family. Her dog was also found. ---- Previous Coverage Below ---- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching...
Brockman Elementary teacher named SC Conservation Teacher of the Year
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a teacher, it's already rewarding enough to educate students. For one Richland County teacher, she's got extra recognition for one subject - environmental conservation. "Really excited, very honored." Sarah Burnham, an upper elementary teacher at Brockman Elementary School, was named South Carolina's 2023 Conservation Teacher...
ACSO: Aiken teen missing since Wednesday found safe
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — 15-year-old Elena Hinson, who was missing since Wednesday, has been found safe and returned home to her family. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues the search for an Aiken teenager who went missing on February 8. Authorities say 15-year-old Elena Hinson was last spotted leaving...
Irmo: Road cleared, reopened after hit-and-run, several suspects ran from scene
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Irmo Fire says Piney Grove Road has been cleared and reopened to the public following a hit-and-run collision on Saturday just off I26. Law enforcement closed two lanes earlier to investigate a collision in which multiple suspects ran from one of the vehicles involved. Authorities...
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
Richland County officials discuss plans for Alvin S. Glenn following recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County leaders met in a press conference Thursday to address measures being taken to improve Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following recent incidents. County administrator Leonardo Brown and county attorney Patrick Wright discussed many topics, including staffing and pay improvements, renovation of units and...
ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian died Wednesday night following a two-vehicle collision in Calhoun County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the drivers of an Infinity and a Toyota were traveling west...
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
Clarendon County officers searching for information on stolen truck, diesel fuel
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is searching for information concerning a stolen truck and diesel fuel in the Manning area. According to authorities, A Ram 5500 Truck was stolen from a Manning business between February 7 and February 8, along with large amounts of diesel fuel.
Richland County deputy saves man's life
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The actions of a Richland County deputy are being praised all across the country after he saved a man’s life on national television. It happened during a broadcast of On Patrol Live. Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he was just doing his job when he saved the man’s life.
