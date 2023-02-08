Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
Jury finds Jerel Stanfield guilty of 2013 murder in Fresno during retrial
A man was found guilty of killing a rival gang member in 2013 during his retrial on Thursday.
Murder charges filed against Fresno man who allegedly sped away from police, killed another driver
The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed murder charges against a man accused of fleeing police and killing another driver.
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
Man pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Goshen including a baby and teen mother
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin The post Man pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Goshen including a baby and teen mother appeared first on KION546.
Tulare County massacre: Man pleads not guilty to killing 6
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people...
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats to Shoot School
Originally Published By: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. “Just after 5 p.m. today, TCSO Deputies were called to El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When Deputies arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school.
Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family
Court documents revealed more details about a feud that started years before the massacre of six family members in Goshen.
Search for justice in decade-old cold case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Searching for justice in the murder of 26-year-old mother of two. Sarah Roberts was shot and killed more than a decade ago outside a new years eve house party in west Fresno. They’re hoping a $50,000 dollar reward will encourage anyone with information about the murder of Sarah Roberts to come […]
KCSO: One dead in Elder Avenue shooting; Hanford Christian School briefly locked down
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning in an orchard west of Hanford, and prompted the brief lockdown of Hanford Christian School. The suspect in the case, a Hispanic male, is in custody, Sgt. Nate Ferrier said Thursday afternoon. Deputies...
‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty
(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.
Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022
February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
Deadly car crash under investigation in Tulare County
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Thursday night in Tulare County.
Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business
February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
