Oakland, CA

KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

11-acre Lake Merced park finally coming to former SF shooting range, after six-year delay

There used to be an outdoor shooting range in San Francisco. At Lake Merced, the Pacific Rod and Gun Club operated at 520 John Muir Drive from 1934 until 2015. Its closure had something to do with an $8.25 million lawsuit from the city over the skeet-shooting range’s discarded shells, shattered clay pigeons, and lead and arsenic in the soil that had built up over 80 years. The area has been closed off since, and the lake shore is not even visible, concealed by drab, green fences.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money

The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It

Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Body found after fatal explosion, fire at San Francisco Sunset District home

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco fire crews using heavy equipment and cadaver dogs found the body of an unaccounted for resident at the Sunset District home destroyed by an explosion and fire Thursday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted out the sad news early Thursday evening.The adult victim was located within the building that burned by K-9 teams, fire officials said. More information on the victim including their identity will be provided by the San Francisco Medical Examiners' Office.  A huge fire preceded by a large explosion injured two people including a firefighter and prompting the evacuation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

