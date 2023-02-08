Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
hoodline.com
11-acre Lake Merced park finally coming to former SF shooting range, after six-year delay
There used to be an outdoor shooting range in San Francisco. At Lake Merced, the Pacific Rod and Gun Club operated at 520 John Muir Drive from 1934 until 2015. Its closure had something to do with an $8.25 million lawsuit from the city over the skeet-shooting range’s discarded shells, shattered clay pigeons, and lead and arsenic in the soil that had built up over 80 years. The area has been closed off since, and the lake shore is not even visible, concealed by drab, green fences.
oaklandside.org
Slow Streets are returning to Oakland through neighborhood bike routes and paving projects
A year after Oakland shut down its pandemic-era network of Slow Streets, the city’s transportation department is working on bringing the bike and pedestrian-friendly roadways back as part of the city’s redesigned bike plan. At next week’s Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meeting, OakDOT will announce that some...
Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money
The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
BART 'hazmat situation' may be linked to explosive San Francisco house fire
A white box van was reportedly leaking an unidentified gaseous substance.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
sfstandard.com
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
SFist
Downtown Four Seasons (the Former Loews Regency/Mandarin Oriental) to Open New Italian Restaurant, Orafo
A new hotel restaurant is coming soon to the ground-floor space at the Four Seasons Embarcadero — the hotel formerly known as the Loews Regency which is not actually on the Embarcadero, but at 222 Sansome. The restaurant is called Ofaro — the Italian word for goldsmith — and...
This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
Bed Bath & Beyond to close San Francisco location
This closure marks the end of the company's presence in SF.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
SFist
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
UPDATE: Body found after fatal explosion, fire at San Francisco Sunset District home
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco fire crews using heavy equipment and cadaver dogs found the body of an unaccounted for resident at the Sunset District home destroyed by an explosion and fire Thursday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted out the sad news early Thursday evening.The adult victim was located within the building that burned by K-9 teams, fire officials said. More information on the victim including their identity will be provided by the San Francisco Medical Examiners' Office. A huge fire preceded by a large explosion injured two people including a firefighter and prompting the evacuation...
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
San Francisco restaurateur spent $60,000 to soundproof after complaints
"It's not my goal to hurt anyone."
