There used to be an outdoor shooting range in San Francisco. At Lake Merced, the Pacific Rod and Gun Club operated at 520 John Muir Drive from 1934 until 2015. Its closure had something to do with an $8.25 million lawsuit from the city over the skeet-shooting range’s discarded shells, shattered clay pigeons, and lead and arsenic in the soil that had built up over 80 years. The area has been closed off since, and the lake shore is not even visible, concealed by drab, green fences.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO