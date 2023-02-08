Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Local man grows 'tremendous' 6-pound turnip
I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column. I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School. And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County. And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School! Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile.
Fresno introduces low or no-cost spay and neuter program for pets
Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a partnership that will allow eligible residents in the City of Fresno to receive low or no-cost spay and neuter services for their pets.
KMPH.com
Looking for a job? Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Eagle Mountain Casino is hosting a job fair, they are looking to find the right people to fill over 100 available positions. The casino is partnering with Employment Connection to host the job fair that is scheduled for February 22, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Employment Development Department Office in Porterville.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County board approves improvements to Burris, Hickey parks
Parks in Hanford and Kingsburg will see new ADA-compliant features installed this spring with approval Tuesday by the Kings County Board of Supervisors of a construction contract with Harris Enterprises. The improvements to Burris Park, in Kingsburg, and Hickey Park, in Hanford, were introduced to the board by Chief Engineer...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County emergency response agencies practice active shooter response
Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School. The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States. During the exercise,...
Dine and Dish: Libelula in Downtown Fresno
Sometimes, a "hole in the wall" eatery can offer you a whole new outlook. In this week's Dine and Dish, we show you the unique dishes cooking inside Libelula in downtown Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Video of Fagbule Glass House Fire
Using Caltran video obtained via a Public Records Act request filed by GV Wire senior reporter David Taub, I edited this fast-paced look at the Fagbule Glass House Fire that broke out on Jan. 29, 2023, across from the Manchester Mall in central Fresno. The edited video condenses 25 minutes...
Kings County Sheriff's Office identify victim in deadly orchard shooting
Officials have identified the man shot and killed in Kings County Thursday morning.
Hanford Sentinel
Gotti's Kitchen hosts grand opening at West Hills College Lemoore
From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday Gotti's Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union. "We are so excited Gotti's Kitchen has found a home on our campus," said West Hills College Lemoore...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Bookings
The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Anthony Andrew Zamarron, 23. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW with force: possible GBI,...
Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.
GV Wire
Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care
A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
Down Syndrome Association of Central California needs donations for Fairytale Ball
The Down Syndrome Association of Central California helps support families with children touched by Down syndrome.
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
Paso Robles man gets prison for raping teen who was walking home from Mid-State Fair
The 16-year-old girl was targeted after being separated from her friends after leaving the Mid-State Fair.
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
KMPH.com
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday morning just outside of Hanford. Deputies responded to the report of an active shooter situation on Elder Ave. east of Avenue 12 just after 11:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man had already...
Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family
Court documents revealed more details about a feud that started years before the massacre of six family members in Goshen.
