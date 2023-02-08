ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: Local man grows 'tremendous' 6-pound turnip

I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column. I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School. And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County. And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School! Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Looking for a job? Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Eagle Mountain Casino is hosting a job fair, they are looking to find the right people to fill over 100 available positions. The casino is partnering with Employment Connection to host the job fair that is scheduled for February 22, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Employment Development Department Office in Porterville.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County board approves improvements to Burris, Hickey parks

Parks in Hanford and Kingsburg will see new ADA-compliant features installed this spring with approval Tuesday by the Kings County Board of Supervisors of a construction contract with Harris Enterprises. The improvements to Burris Park, in Kingsburg, and Hickey Park, in Hanford, were introduced to the board by Chief Engineer...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County emergency response agencies practice active shooter response

Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School. The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States. During the exercise,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Video of Fagbule Glass House Fire

Using Caltran video obtained via a Public Records Act request filed by GV Wire senior reporter David Taub, I edited this fast-paced look at the Fagbule Glass House Fire that broke out on Jan. 29, 2023, across from the Manchester Mall in central Fresno. The edited video condenses 25 minutes...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Gotti's Kitchen hosts grand opening at West Hills College Lemoore

From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday Gotti's Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union. "We are so excited Gotti's Kitchen has found a home on our campus," said West Hills College Lemoore...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Bookings

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Anthony Andrew Zamarron, 23. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW with force: possible GBI,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care

A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
FRESNO, CA

