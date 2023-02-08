ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Local family, organizations drumming up support for victims of earthquake in Turkey, Syria

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local St. Louis-area family and organization are raising money and collecting items for victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Gizem and Kevin Sullivan, who live in St. Charles County, are raising funds for Gizem’s family, who survived the earthquake in the province of Hatay in Eastern Turkey. Gizem told News 4 her family traveled to Izmir in Western Turkey to stay with family. Gizem’s husband, Kevin, started a GoFundMe to support her family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!

ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved

A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Protect yourself from heartbreak and fraud: how to...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Living Well: Fight For Air Climb to raise awareness for lung cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb aims to raise awareness of lung cancer. More than 1,000 people will participate in the event on Saturday, March 25. The event has participants climbing up 900 steps at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. It will also honor firefighters, as they have higher rates of lung disease.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
GLEN CARBON, IL
stlmag.com

Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis

Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Zumwalt school district holding free pop-up prom shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Zumwalt school district is hosting a free pop-up prom shop for students wishing to attend prom, but cannot afford it. Started by school counselor Maggie Weyeber five years ago, Weyeber wanted to find a way to help students. “I noticed that a lot of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Family: Kline once lived in home she broke into in viral videos

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family member of a woman shown in a viral video accosting a Latino family says she used to live in the home. Judy Kline was arrested after the January incident when she damaged and broke into the Princeton Heights home, according to police. But she was not charged with a crime until the videos went viral days ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Help find this St. Louis man missing since October

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Mark Corwin’s mother reported him missing on January 21, 2023. He was last seen near Saint Louis University Hospital on October, 9, 2022. Police were able to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local nonprofit carrying on George Washington Carver’s legacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri native Dr. George Washington Carver revolutionized America’s agriculture. Carver was born into slavery before it was abolished. He is one of the most prominent Black scientists of the 20th Century. His love for nature led him on a path of inspiring generations to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

