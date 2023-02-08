Read full article on original website
KMOV
Local family, organizations drumming up support for victims of earthquake in Turkey, Syria
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local St. Louis-area family and organization are raising money and collecting items for victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Gizem and Kevin Sullivan, who live in St. Charles County, are raising funds for Gizem’s family, who survived the earthquake in the province of Hatay in Eastern Turkey. Gizem told News 4 her family traveled to Izmir in Western Turkey to stay with family. Gizem’s husband, Kevin, started a GoFundMe to support her family.
KMOV
Family remembers father & toddler killed by their South City neighbor, needs community help
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grieving mother and fiancé is turning to the community for help after the love of her life and baby girl were murdered in the family’s South City home. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain before in my life. It hurt so...
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
St. Louis woman, local shelter battle over lost cat
ST. LOUIS — How far would you go to get back a lost pet? That's a question several people asked 5 On Your Side after seeing a social media post about a St. Louis woman's battle with a local animal shelter. When Zoe McKelvie's cat, Basil, went missing, she...
FOX2now.com
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Protect yourself from heartbreak and fraud: how to...
KMOV
Living Well: Fight For Air Climb to raise awareness for lung cancer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb aims to raise awareness of lung cancer. More than 1,000 people will participate in the event on Saturday, March 25. The event has participants climbing up 900 steps at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. It will also honor firefighters, as they have higher rates of lung disease.
KMOV
Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
edglentoday.com
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
KMOV
One injured in Washington Ave. robbery by suspect in bedazzled facemask
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven people were robbed and one was shot during a robbery last night in a Washington Avenue parking lot. The incident occurred as the victims were outside their cars talking when they were then approached by two men who had a handgun and demanded their money.
stlmag.com
Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis
Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
stlpublicradio.org
Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'
The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff. Changing demographics, a...
VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight
Victim says she waited 2.5 hours for police to show up
KMOV
Zumwalt school district holding free pop-up prom shop
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Zumwalt school district is hosting a free pop-up prom shop for students wishing to attend prom, but cannot afford it. Started by school counselor Maggie Weyeber five years ago, Weyeber wanted to find a way to help students. “I noticed that a lot of...
KMOV
Family: Kline once lived in home she broke into in viral videos
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family member of a woman shown in a viral video accosting a Latino family says she used to live in the home. Judy Kline was arrested after the January incident when she damaged and broke into the Princeton Heights home, according to police. But she was not charged with a crime until the videos went viral days ago.
Help find this St. Louis man missing since October
ST. LOUIS — Police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Mark Corwin’s mother reported him missing on January 21, 2023. He was last seen near Saint Louis University Hospital on October, 9, 2022. Police were able to...
KMOV
Local nonprofit carrying on George Washington Carver’s legacy
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri native Dr. George Washington Carver revolutionized America’s agriculture. Carver was born into slavery before it was abolished. He is one of the most prominent Black scientists of the 20th Century. His love for nature led him on a path of inspiring generations to come.
KSDK
From friends to now co-workers at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence in Belleville, IL is home to top of the line care, but it’s also home to two hometown friends turned co-workers. Patrick Neville and Hans Moosa are two vascular surgeons who knew one another long before their professional...
Bear briefly escapes enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo
An Andean bear briefly escaped his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday morning, prompting staffers to initiate emergency protocol to safely and securely get the animal back inside his holding area.
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
