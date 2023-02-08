ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO