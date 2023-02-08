Read full article on original website
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
UPDATED: More on Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment From Raw, Who Wrote It
UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on the Cody Rhodes – Paul Heyman promo segment from Raw, including who was involved in the writing. Fightful Select reports that Heyman and Rhodes wrote their particular portions of the promo and that it “ended up coming together perfectly.” Those close to Heyman noted that some of the segment surprised him, and that sources close to Rhodes said they weren’t certain if Heyman had ever been told how important the ECW bookings that Dusty took, which Rhodes referenced, were to the family.
Bianca Belair Was Nervous Before Her Ladder Match With Bayley At Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a rare one-on-one women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first time in such a match.
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
Ratings & Viewership For MLW Underground Premiere
MLW Underground premiered on REELZ last night, and the rating and audience for the show have been revealed. Tuesday night’s episode scored a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 79,000 viewers. For perspective in comparison to other wrestling shows, that is ranks lower than the...
Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Coach Campanelli On Trying Out For WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Learning From AJ Mendez
Coach Campanelli has a match set for this week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and she recently talked about her time in the company so far and more. Campanelli spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On the WOW tryout...
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:. * Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade. * The Jericho Appreciation Society...
Various News: Goldberg Talks About Keiji Muto Retiring, LA Knight on Celtic Warrior Workouts
– Pro Wrestling NOAH released a video of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg talking about Keiji Muto before his retirement match later this month. Goldberg talks about being a fan of Muto and learning from him during his own career. You can check out that video clip below:. – LA...
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Hey there people, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. The build to Elimination Chamber continues to accelerate given how soon it’s coming up, and last week Sami Zayn wanted a title shot against Roman Reigns, Roman obliged for the Chamber event so he can brutalize and butcher Sami in front of his family in his hometown. This week the Bloodline will remain prominent as the Usos are defending their tag team titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Jey Uso was MIA last week and while Jimmy is sure his brother will be here tonight we should keep an eye on Solo Sikoa potentially subbing in for Jey for the title defense. We’ve also got a Fatal 4-Way between Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar with the winner getting a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title. Gunther can go no wrong in the ring as far as I’m concerned so any of those opponents could make for quality matches. Rey would be a rematch, Kross is kind of dead in the water momentum wise, Moss has less momentum than Kross, and Escobar is a heel though Gunther vs. Escobar could still be great as we’re not sure how the fans might lean in that clash. Charlotte Flair was challenged by Rhea Ripley on RAW, and after Poochie’s substandard outing against Sonya Deville I don’t blame Ripley, but I’m sure Charlotte will have some painful face promo to address it. We’ve not seen Bray Wyatt or LA Knight since the Royal Rumble but both men should be ready to move on and start picking up steam. Anyway that’s the preamble as I see it, let’s get to the action.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 2.10.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We are still in Texas with less than a month to go before Revolution. That should make for a few interesting weeks but this week’s lineup doesn’t exactly offer much in the way of hope. The Blackpool Combat Club is here though and that is one of the better things Rampage could do. Let’s get to it.
Piper Niven Says She ‘Went Crazy’ Being Away From the Ring So Long
Piper Niven is back on WWE TV, but she was away from the ring for the end of 2022 and she says that was a difficult thing for her to do. The WWE star spoke with Rick Ucchino for a new interview and talked about having to take time away from the ring due to concerns about her heart after having a bad case of COVID. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
World TV Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
The NJPW World Television Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley this month. NJPW posted a video in which Clark Connors accepted a challenge by Zack Sabre Jr., the current champion, for the show. * IWGP World Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada OR Shingo Takagi (c)...
Matt Morgan on Almost Returning to WWE in 2014 at the Royal Rumble, Nearly Becoming Kane’s Brother
– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former Impact Wrestling and WWE talent Matt Morgan discussed nearly returning to WWE in 2014 and why it didn’t come together, a scrapped storyline that would’ve seen him become Kane’s brother, and more. Below are some highlights sent to us by Van Vliet:
Tickets on Sale For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive
IMPACT Wrestling & NJPW present Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive during WrestleMania week, and tickets are now on sale. The show is set to take place on March 30th in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater as part of WrestleCon, as announced earlier this week. The tickets are now...
