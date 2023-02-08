Hey there people, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. The build to Elimination Chamber continues to accelerate given how soon it’s coming up, and last week Sami Zayn wanted a title shot against Roman Reigns, Roman obliged for the Chamber event so he can brutalize and butcher Sami in front of his family in his hometown. This week the Bloodline will remain prominent as the Usos are defending their tag team titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Jey Uso was MIA last week and while Jimmy is sure his brother will be here tonight we should keep an eye on Solo Sikoa potentially subbing in for Jey for the title defense. We’ve also got a Fatal 4-Way between Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar with the winner getting a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title. Gunther can go no wrong in the ring as far as I’m concerned so any of those opponents could make for quality matches. Rey would be a rematch, Kross is kind of dead in the water momentum wise, Moss has less momentum than Kross, and Escobar is a heel though Gunther vs. Escobar could still be great as we’re not sure how the fans might lean in that clash. Charlotte Flair was challenged by Rhea Ripley on RAW, and after Poochie’s substandard outing against Sonya Deville I don’t blame Ripley, but I’m sure Charlotte will have some painful face promo to address it. We’ve not seen Bray Wyatt or LA Knight since the Royal Rumble but both men should be ready to move on and start picking up steam. Anyway that’s the preamble as I see it, let’s get to the action.

19 HOURS AGO