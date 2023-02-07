While I might not fully understand the world of Tik Tok, I cannot deny that it’s inadvertently introduced me to some very tasty recipes. There was the viral baked feta pasta, the genius tortilla hack, and now the Green Goddess Salad. The concept of the Green Goddess dressing is nothing new, but this version comes together into something far tastier than it has any right to be. That’s right, health and tasty. Suddenly those New Year’s resolutions seem far more attainable than they did before!

6 HOURS AGO