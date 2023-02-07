Read full article on original website
Caldo de Albondigas (Mexican Meatball Soup)
Caldo de Albóndigas (Mexican Meatball Soup) is a hearty and satisfying comfort food. It is a delight that tastes just right. Make some tonight!. This recipe for Caldo de Albondigas is the way my grandma made it for me, for our family, for anyone who stopped by to visit her humble home in Durango, Mexico. Comfort food in a bowl!
Classic Shrimp Scampi
My Classic Shrimp Scampi, sauteed in olive oil and garlic butter, finished with white wine and seasonings, is easy to make and will rival the shrimp scampi your favorite Italian restaurant serves.
Red Chicken Pozole
Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty and satisfying Mexican stew. Easier to make than you think, it’s packed with juicy chicken and corn hominy swimming in the most amazing chile sauce.
Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)
Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
Game Day Black Beans And Corn Salsa
Here is a recipe that your friends and family members will ask you for. This Black Beans And Corn Salsa is going to be the hit of game day with your friends or for any family meal or work place get-together.
Cornflake Coated Chicken
This vintage recipe for cornflake-coated crunchy crispy coated chicken is made with bone-in or boneless chicken breast that can be either air-fried, baked, or fried instructions that kids and the young at heart absolutely love.
4 Ina Garten Dishes That Deserve a Spot on Any Super Bowl Menu
Score a touchdown (in the kitchen and in front of the TV) by adding Ina Garten's crab nachos, tomato dip, Hot Dogs in Puff Pastry, or guacamole to a Super Bowl menu.
Oven Baked Chicken Wings
These Oven Baked Chicken Wings are perfect for Superbowl Sunday. They are easy to make and crispy every time. Eat them as is or coated in your favorite sauce. Toss them in a simple mixture of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper, then baked until crispy golden brown perfection. It is as easy as that!
Kardea Brown’s Chewies Recipe
You can’t talk about classic Gullah food without mentioning some of the sweet stuff! Chewies, which look like sugar-dusted brownies but taste like rich molasses, are a sweet-lover’s dream. These delicious bars are made with many familiar baking ingredients and get a lovely crunch from the chopped pecans. You can only imagine the amazing aromas that’ll be coming from your kitchen once you get these in the oven!
Pasta Fagioli Soup
You’re going to love my Pasta Fagioli soup, loaded with ditalini pasta, cannellini beans, pancetta, vegetables and a deliciously flavorful tomato broth. This hearty soup is the perfect addition to your dinner table!
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada. Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.
Viral Green Goddess Salad
While I might not fully understand the world of Tik Tok, I cannot deny that it’s inadvertently introduced me to some very tasty recipes. There was the viral baked feta pasta, the genius tortilla hack, and now the Green Goddess Salad. The concept of the Green Goddess dressing is nothing new, but this version comes together into something far tastier than it has any right to be. That’s right, health and tasty. Suddenly those New Year’s resolutions seem far more attainable than they did before!
Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish
If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Italian Bolognese Sauce
When it comes to pasta with meat sauce, nothing compares to a traditional Italian Bolognese sauce. As with most Italian dishes, there are as many ways to make them as there are Italian grandmothers. But I think this is the best Bolognese Pappardelle Recipe you’ll ever make.
Maraschino Cherry Cake
This maraschino cherry cake that's all made from scratch is a delicious moist dessert cake and we often bake this in a heart-shaped pan on Valentine's Day for that special someone.
Hard Times Popularized These Vintage Food Combinations
We go into the grocery store, and it’s hard not to feel like we’re battling to keep some money in our wallets. After buying a few basic items, it’s always shocking how quickly the total bill adds up. Throughout history, hard times and high food prices have been the epicenter of creativity and ingenuity. The combinations of foods we think are normal weren’t the norm. Some of our classic food combinations come from the hardest financial periods of American history.
Skillet Mediterranean Chicken
February is American Heart Month and the Mediterranean diet is all about healthful eating. This winner of a chicken dinner has all the light, flavor-packed ingredients found in the sunny region of the Mediterranean. Ready in under an hour, this easy Skillet Mediterranean Chicken recipe makes a great healthy dinner any night of the week yet it's dressy enough for weekend entertaining!
Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are one of those comfort food dishes that can take a meal from boring to brilliant with one scoop. And when you want that creamy mash to be a perfect foil for a rich protein, like a braised dish or roast, upping the flavor factor on the spuds themselves can be essential.
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals that is true comfort food! Before I got into crockpot and Instant Pot cooking, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot on the slow cooker setting.
Cooking with Rania: Greek Beef and Orzo Stew
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is showing us how to make a delicious stew to keep you and your love warm this Valentine's Day!Greek Beef and Orzo Stew Ingredients:Extra Virgin olive oilFour garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks32 ounces crushed fire roasted tomatoes½ teaspoon cinnamonSea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste1 cup orzo½ cup chopped flat leaf parsleyGarnish:Crumbled Feta cheeseFlat leaf parsley and fresh mint leaves Directions: In a large pot, heat the oil and add the garlic and cook for just a minute. Add the beef and brown...
