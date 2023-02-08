Read full article on original website
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2017, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The cryptocurrency would have been an outstanding investment in 2017.
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained
This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...
Bitcoin To Explode by Over 70% Before a ‘Very Fast’ Reversal Occurs, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. Van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that Bitcoin could trade in a range for a while before rallying to a price of up to $40,000.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The Model 3 provided a major catalyst for Tesla's stock growth in recent years.
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Turns Green as Price Approaches "Trigger Point"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Coinbase Receives Bad News
The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Tesla stock will soar 44% as Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, veteran Wall Street analyst says
Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, according to Wall Street vet Keith Fitz-Gerald. Fitz-Gerald said Musk was capable of "incredible transformation," predicting Tesla stock to soar 44%. The EV maker has rebounded 95% since the start of the year, despite hefty losses in 2022. Investors should be bullish on...
