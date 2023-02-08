ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley. Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting Leaves One Hurt

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co. The sheriff's office believes personal issues led to a triple shooting and now one person is behind bars.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two men wanted for a robbery in Upstate mall bathroom, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two men are wanted for a armed robbery at Upstate mall, according to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that the robbery happened at Haywood Mall on Haywood Road in the food court bathroom. According to Bragg, the two suspects were males and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville turns self in, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road when he was hit from behind by an SUV just before 10 p.m. Whicker died on scene.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County stabbing investigation

A newly formed board is starting to give out its first round of opioid recovery awards. The board, made up of nine members from across South Carolina is in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars that the state is receiving from opioid related settlements. |. South Carolina house bill...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

NC woman charged with drug crimes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad …. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
CLINTON, SC

