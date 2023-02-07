Paying attention to the latest travel trends can pay big dividends for the travel advisor. According to Kristy Mosolino, owner of Wishes Travel in Birmingham, Alabama “Knowing the trends that are in demand is so important in staying ahead of the game. And as travel advisors, it’s up to me and my team to stay on top of what travelers are looking for on their vacations.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO