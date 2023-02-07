Read full article on original website
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See
Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Randy Couture Reflects On Brock Lesnar Fight, Comments On CM Punk's UFC Career
At UFC 91, Randy Couture faced Brock Lesnar in one of the biggest heavyweight fights in UFC history. Lesnar was just 2-1 in his MMA career (1-1 in UFC) and already receiving a UFC Heavyweight Title shot against Couture, who was a legend in the sport, but hadn't fought for over a year due to a dispute with UFC.
WWE SmackDown Records An Increase In Preliminary Viewership On 2/10/23
Preliminary viewership is in for February 10's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on February 11 that the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.390 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.438 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.342 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is up from last Friday, which drew 2.263 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.384 million viewers.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
Fightful Select has learned the following producers listed for AEW Dynamite from February 1. - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Briang Cage: Dustin Rhodes. - Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher: Jerry Lynn. - Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: Billy Gunns. - Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe: Sonjay Dutt. This article first appeared...
NXT Live Events Results From Citrus Springs, FL (2/11): Wes Lee, Schism, Pretty Deadly, More Compete
NXT held a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Community Center. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Events Results From Citrus Springs, FL (2/11) Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi def. Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp.
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Bianca Belair Remembers Freaking Out Before Her WWE Ladder Match With Bayley
Bianca Belair discusses her first ever Ladder match. Throughout the long history of WWE, there have only been four one-on-one women's Ladder matches. Three of those bouts came under the NXT brand, while the first women's singles Ladder match came back at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy
Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
The Miz Appears In Ad For Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski Has Snoop Dogg's WWE Title | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 12, 2023:. - The Miz appeared in FOX's promo spot for Super Bowl LVII. Machine Gun Kelly, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and known AEW star Paul Walter Hauser also appeared. - Former WWE 24/7 Champion, Rob Gronkowski has found the Gold WWE...
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements
AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Kevin Kiley (Alex Riley) Reflects On Being Paired With The Miz In WWE: He Was Always Good To Me
Kevin Kiley, formerly Alex Riley in WWE, reflects on his on-screen pairing with The Miz. During his time as Alex Riley in WWE, Kevin Kiley was paired with The Miz. First, Riley and Miz were an NXT season 2 pro & rookie combination. That relationship would blossom into Alex Riley joining The Miz on the main roster despite not winning NXT season 2.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania
Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Matt Morgan Says He Was Set To Return To WWE At The 2014 Royal Rumble, Details Why It Didn't Happen
Matt Morgan discusses why he never returned to WWE. Although Matt Morgan got his start in WWE's Tough Enough program, 'The Blueprint' departed the company in 2005 and has yet to return. After leaving WWE, Morgan had stints with TNA/IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling before stepping away from the ring in a full-time capacity back in early 2014.
Seth Rollins: We Build Our Legacies at WrestleMania Like QB's Build Their Legacies In The Playoffs
Seth Rollins talks about the stakes of WrestleMania. Throughout nearly the entire history of the sport, WrestleMania has always been the biggest wrestling event every single year. Many casual fans of wrestling may not watch the weekly television shows, but most of those people will tune in to WrestleMania every year.
Tyrus Appears With NWA World Title In Fox Nation Super Bowl LVII Commercial
Tyrus appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. On February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As always, "The Big Game" featured plenty of special commercials. Several noteworthy names from the wrestling world popped up throughout the night. Among other examples, NWA Worlds Heavyweight...
Eddie Kingston Called MJF WHAT?! | Newsworthy 2/11/23
Eddie's out here burying EVERYBODY not named Mox or Penta! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 11th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
