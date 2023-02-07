ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See

Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
WWE SmackDown Records An Increase In Preliminary Viewership On 2/10/23

Preliminary viewership is in for February 10's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on February 11 that the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.390 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.438 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.342 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is up from last Friday, which drew 2.263 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.384 million viewers.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week

- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
Producers For February 1 AEW Dynamite Episode

Fightful Select has learned the following producers listed for AEW Dynamite from February 1. - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Briang Cage: Dustin Rhodes. - Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher: Jerry Lynn. - Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: Billy Gunns. - Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe: Sonjay Dutt. This article first appeared...
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy

Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements

AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania

Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Eddie Kingston Called MJF WHAT?! | Newsworthy 2/11/23

Eddie's out here burying EVERYBODY not named Mox or Penta! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 11th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
