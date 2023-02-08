Read full article on original website
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Paul Heyman Believes Roman Reigns' Portrayal Of 'The Tribal Chief' Is Deserving Of An Emmy
Paul Heyman believes "The Tribal Chief" and the story of Roman Reigns' historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserve an Emmy award. Roman Reigns' run from WWE SummerSlam 2020 up until now has weaved a continuous thread, telling a story of Reigns' shift from valiant babyface to power-hungry villain. Along the way, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and more have all been a vital part of the story, but Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side since the very first week.
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Matt Hardy: Trios Title Match On 2/3 AEW Rampage Wasn't Planned, We Found Out At The Last Minute
Matt Hardy discusses the recent trios title match on AEW Rampage. On the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defended the AEW World Trios Championship against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy. The match marked Omega's return to the ring after he was reportedly sidelined by visa issues for a few weeks. The two trios set up the bout during a brief confrontation on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, as Hardy, Page, and Kassidy challenged The Elite to a match while they werr.
UFC 284 Results, Live Coverage, and Discussion: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski
Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski. We will bring you live play-by-play for UFC 284's main card and full results for the rest of tonight's card. Scroll down to the Disqus boards below and chat with fellow MMA fans during the event.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE SmackDown Records An Increase In Preliminary Viewership On 2/10/23
Preliminary viewership is in for February 10's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on February 11 that the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.390 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.438 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.342 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is up from last Friday, which drew 2.263 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.384 million viewers.
Producers For February 1 AEW Dynamite Episode
Fightful Select has learned the following producers listed for AEW Dynamite from February 1. - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Briang Cage: Dustin Rhodes. - Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher: Jerry Lynn. - Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: Billy Gunns. - Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe: Sonjay Dutt. This article first appeared...
Details Behind Ricky Starks-Swerve SCUFFLE After AEW Double Or Nothing 2022
Not all of the backstage AEW fisticuffs have resulted in long-term issues. A couple of top performers in All Elite Wrestling have admitted that they got into a skirmish in 2022. Swerve Strickland and Ricky Starks were involved in a Tag Team Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing, which led to a "scuffle," per the two men. Fightful Select had reported last year that there had been some issues between the two after the match, due to a miscommunication. However, this was the first we'd heard of it elevating to SCUFFLE STATUS.
Elias Wants To Face Dexter Lumis In Symphony Of Destruction Match One Day
Elias would like to mix it up with Dexter Lumis at some point down the line in a gimmick match that is becoming synonymous with "The Drifter." During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Elias was asked about who would like to wrestle on the roster that he has yet to have a match with. Along with the WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Elias mentioned wanting to have a Symphony of Destruction Match down the line with the eclectic Dexter Lumis.
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
Daniel Garcia: J.A.S Is Running A Train On Ricky Starks On Cable TV, AEW Control Center | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. - Daniel Garcia says the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to run a train on Ricky Starks tonight:. - Tony Schiavone Gets You Ready for Championship Fight Night! AEW Control Center: El Paso, 2/8/23:. - Vinny Pacifico continues his...
Joey Janela Believes JCW J-Cup Will Be Talked About Similar To PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
After a nine-year hiatus, The Jersey J-Cup returns on Saturday, February 11 with a lineup that features "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Billie Starkz, Alex Shelley, Alec Price, Joey Janela, and more. In the past, the J-Cup has been one of the top tournaments in independent wrestling with a winners...
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See
Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania
Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Key Demo Rating Record Slight Decreases On 2/8/23
The numbers are in for the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on February 8 drew 899,000 viewers. This number is down from the 901,000 viewers the show posted on February 1. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.30 (391,000 viewers) rating in the...
Report: Thunder Rosa Worked On Spanish-Language Commentary During 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite In El Paso, TX
Thunder Rosa was reportedly working on commentary during the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa has not been featured on AEW programming since August 2022 when she relinquished the AEW Women's World Championship due to a back injury shortly before AEW All Out. According to a new report...
Kazuchika Okada To Defend IWGP World Title Against Hiroshi Tanahashi At NJPW Battle In The Valley
Two of NJPW's pillars will run it back on February 18 in San Jose, California. Kazuchika Okada defeated Shingo Takagi at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka event to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and then challenged one of his greatest rivals to meet him stateside at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Hiroshi Tanahashi, who earlier had defeated KENTA, was ringside for Okada's bout on commentary.
