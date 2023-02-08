Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.

