‘DWTS’ pros Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy reveal son’s name in first pics

Meet Rome Valentin.

Jenna Johnson took to social media to reveal her newborn son’s face and name after giving birth on Jan. 10 .

“Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy ✨,” Johnson — who welcomed her son with fellow “Dancing With The Stars” pro and husband Val Chmerkovskiy — captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!”

Wrapping up her heartfelt post, the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum added, “the left dimple melts me every time 😭.”

In the adorable pics, Rome Valentin was dressed in a white onesie paired with a matching orange cardigan and bottoms while sleeping on a white blanket.

Following her post, other “DWTS” pros took to the comments to gush over the newborn, including fellow mommy Whitney Carson saying, “CANNOT HANDLE HIM! Love you Rome! You’re the best mama.”

“Ahhhhh he is so perfect!! 😍🥺,” “DWTS” alum Hayley Erbert wrote.

Johnson and Val, 36, first started going out in 2015 after meeting in the iconic dance competition. They went on to tie the knot during a romantic ceremony in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. in April 2019.

Back in July, the new mom revealed that she was pregnant after going through “two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests.” However, after taking a break for six months, they managed to conceive.

In a baby bump debut, the ABC personality shared, “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”