'It made me feel happy that people cheered people with disabilities on': Bradley Baptist Church hosts 'Night to Shine' inclusive prom
GRAY, Ga. — On Friday, Bradley Baptist Church in Gray held their 5th "Night to Shine" where folks with special needs are honored with their own prom. It's an event done all around the world, created by Tim Tebow. More than 600 churches participate across 46 different countries. Its...
#Scene 13: Perry Players perform tribute show for member passed away due to cancer
PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Players Community Theater is gearing up for their February comedy show but this ones a bit different. It's in honor of someone special to the theater who has taken their final bow. Perry Players Hannah Kemp has been working with the theatre since she...
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
WMAZ
'I did everything I could do': Parents of Macon homicide victim and suspect share their stories
The parents of Kymelo Earley and Ja'Kobe Archie discuss their talks they had with their kids before May 9, 2022. "They had a good loving relationship." In 2022, 15 teens died from gun violence in Macon-Bibb County--more than double what it was in 2021. One of the teens shot and...
WMAZ
'I'm just grateful for him': Bibb County Schools crossing guard keeps the kids safe
MACON, Ga. — At 86 years old, you'll find Roscoe King with his whistle ready and large, red handy stop sign, stopping cars to make sure students cross the street to school. Right in front of Matilda Hartley Elementary School, King watches closely as cars come up and down the street. He says, "some of these cars still run fast," and it worries him. He says his job is to keep the kids safe and more.
'A track of every vehicle': Bibb County sheriff plans to bring tag-reading FLOCK cameras to town
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced this week he wants to bring technology to Macon-Bibb that may help his deputies find cars linked to crimes and their owners. Davis says his office applied for a state grant to install 150 FLOCK cameras around the county. It...
Valentines on a budget: Date ideas in Macon for $100
MACON, Ga. — The season of love is coming up!. Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and there are so many things to do around Macon to celebrate with that special someone. 13WMAZ will be giving you three price tiers for dates in the area so that you can find the most romantic and affordable date for you and your sweetheart.
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
Food on Film: How actor Jeff Goldblum sought out Holy Smokes BBQ in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — Back in 2021, Holy Smokes BBQ got a surprise visit from famous actor Jeff Goldblum. 13WMAZ's Mallory Morgan went back to see how the restaurant is doing now. The award-winning eatery is owned by pit masters Gary Lanton and his wife, Dionn Lanton. Gary Lanton said...
wgxa.tv
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
WMAZ
Bibb puts restrictions on north Macon 20's Pub
Commissioner Bill Howell proposed the restrictions. He says the county can take history into consideration when deciding on alcohol licenses.
Banners hang in Perry's downtown honoring African-American firsts
PERRY, Ga. — If you're looking for a lesson on Black history, the City of Perry has got it!. This year, they’re honoring and educating about the city's African American firsts. "The contributions of Black people, African-Americans, and the formerly enslaved Africans that came to this country, those...
wgxa.tv
Nurse turned patient: Piedmont Macon nurse has heart to heart about open heart surgery
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Piedmont Macon Nurse, Lisa Ferguson never envisioned she'd reverse roles. "I went for about two years with some little minor irregularities, nothing life-threatening, then one day they picked up a lethal rhythm," Ferguson said. After experiencing dizzy spells Ferguson went to the doctor who told her it...
Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
Man shot 3 times, killed early Saturday morning
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Macon Saturday morning, according to coroner Leon Jones. Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr., 39 years old from Macon, was found at 8:54 a.m. and pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.
wgxa.tv
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
School of the Week: Hutchings College and Career Academy expands graphic design program
MACON, Ga. — Hutchings College and Career Academy just expanded a program at the school-- which gets students ready for a higher paying jobs straight out of high school. "I can't even describe it honestly man. It just impacted me so much and changed who I am as a person," senior Marty Price said.
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
'Don't need that happening anywhere in our county': Bibb puts restrictions on north Macon 20's Pub
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County commission wants a north Macon bar under new management to operate with tighter regulations. This week, they voted to place restrictions on the alcohol license at 20's Pub because of some history with its owner. One of those restrictions is for the bar...
21-year-old man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting death of 77-year-old Perry man
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a 77-year-old Perry man, according to Houston County District Attorney William Kendall. Cornelius Reyshawn Murray was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of Willie Jacox.
