Houston County, GA

WMAZ

'I'm just grateful for him': Bibb County Schools crossing guard keeps the kids safe

MACON, Ga. — At 86 years old, you'll find Roscoe King with his whistle ready and large, red handy stop sign, stopping cars to make sure students cross the street to school. Right in front of Matilda Hartley Elementary School, King watches closely as cars come up and down the street. He says, "some of these cars still run fast," and it worries him. He says his job is to keep the kids safe and more.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Valentines on a budget: Date ideas in Macon for $100

MACON, Ga. — The season of love is coming up!. Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and there are so many things to do around Macon to celebrate with that special someone. 13WMAZ will be giving you three price tiers for dates in the area so that you can find the most romantic and affordable date for you and your sweetheart.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Banners hang in Perry's downtown honoring African-American firsts

PERRY, Ga. — If you're looking for a lesson on Black history, the City of Perry has got it!. This year, they’re honoring and educating about the city's African American firsts. "The contributions of Black people, African-Americans, and the formerly enslaved Africans that came to this country, those...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot 3 times, killed early Saturday morning

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Macon Saturday morning, according to coroner Leon Jones. Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr., 39 years old from Macon, was found at 8:54 a.m. and pronounced dead on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
